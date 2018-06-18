Redbirds Honored by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as “Professional Team of the Year”

Ceremony at Omni Hotel Honors Best in Tennessee Sports

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The 2017 Memphis Redbirds were honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as the “Professional Team of the Year” Saturday night in Downtown Nashville, sharing the honor with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.

Combining the regular season and postseason, the Redbirds won a remarkable 97 games in 2017 and captured their third PCL championship (2000, 2009) and 15th title in 119 seasons of professional baseball in The Bluff City dating back to 1877. The Redbirds went 91-50 in the regular season, setting a franchise record for victories and becoming the first PCL team since Tucson in 2006 to win 90 games in the regular season.

First-year skipper Stubby Clapp was named PCL Manager of the Year, and Patrick Wisdom became the first Redbird since 2013 to earn All-PCL honors before capping his season with the MVP award in the PCL playoffs.

All of the Redbirds’ success came while using 62 different players during the season, including 14 making their Triple-A debuts, with 22 different players also playing for St. Louis and nine making their Major League debuts.

The Redbirds and the Lookouts were two of the four teams in all of Minor League Baseball to win 90-plus games in 2017.

Other inductees included the Nashville Predators as “Tennessean of the Year”, Mike Fisher as “Professional Athlete of the Year”, the Freed-Hardeman Women’s Basketball team and Rhodes Women’s Golf as “Amateur Teams of the Year”, Hahhah Segrave as “Female Amateur Athlete of the Year” and Nick King and Grant Williams as “Male Amateur Athletes of the Year”.

The Redbirds (41-28) are currently in the middle of a seven-game road series out West, falling to the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-1 last Saturday. Memphis starter Daniel Poncedeleon got very little help from his offense or defense a the Redbirds pitcher allowed eight total runs, only two of which were earned.

Poncedeleon did accumulate six strikeouts in his 3.1 innings of work. Redbirds Max Schrock, Carson Kelly, Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena all had multi-hit games. The Memphis catcher, Kelly, drove in the lone run in the sixth inning.

The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park this Thursday.

From Memphis Redbirds