Street & Smith’s Preseason All-SBC Team Includes Three A-State Players

Hansen, Bonner and Bingham recieve honors from Street & Smith

JONESBORO, Ark.

(7/15/18) – The Arkansas State football team has landed three seniors on Street & Smith’s preseason All-Sun Belt Conference First Team, including quarterback Justice Hansen, offensive lineman Lanard Bonner and defensive end Ronheen Bingham.

While the football magazine announced only a first team all-conference squad consisting of 24 total players, Hansen and senior running back Warren Wand were also tabbed as the publication’s best passing quarterback and most elusive running back in the conference, respectively.

Street & Smith’s predicted Arkansas State to win the Sun Belt’s West Division in 2017, while Troy was its choice to win the East.

The Red Wolves have won the league five of the last seven years and played in a school-record seven consecutive bowl games.

Bonner, Hansen and Bingham have all now been named preseason First Team All-Sun Belt Conference by Street & Smith’s, Athlon and Lindy’s. They make up three of just 14 players across the league to earn the recognition from all three publications.

Hansen enters the 2018 season ranked second alltime at A-State in passing touchdowns (56) and fourth in completions (502), passing yards (6,686) and total offense (7,239). The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year led the nation last season in points responsible for per game (22.2).

Bonner was named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference a year ago after starting every game and helping lead the AState offense to a schoolrecord 495.3 yards per game, which ranked 10th in the nation. He was also the winner of the Gary Withrow Award, presented annually to the football team’s outstanding offensive lineman of the year.

Bingham earned 2017 Second Team All-Sun Belt honors while ending the season with 22 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Among returning Sun Belt players this season, he tied for the second most sacks and sixth most tackles for loss in the league in 2017.

Wand is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who enters his senior season with the 11th most rushing yards (2,303) in school history, leaving him 697 shy of becoming the fifth AState player to ever rush for 3,000 yards in a career.

With 18 career rushing touchdowns, he also needs just four more to tie the 10th most in Arkansas State history.

The Red Wolves are set to open their 2018 campaign at Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, when they will host Southeast Missouri State before hitting the road one week later for a game in Tuscaloosa against defending national champion Alabama.

From Jerry Scott