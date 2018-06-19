Johnson joins Pickering

Marketing Manager Pickering Firm, Inc. is pleased to announce a new employee in our Jonesboro, Arkansas location.

Amy Johnson has joined the firm's Jonesboro office as a Civil Intern. Johnson has a BS in Civil Engineering from Arkansas State University and is a Collegiate Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Founded in 1946, Pickering is a full discipline firm specializing in Facility Design, Civil Engineering, Surveying, Transportation, and Natural/Water Resources. The firm is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi in Mississippi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Learn more at pickeringfirm. com.

From Becky Good