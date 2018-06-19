Randy Kingston stepping down at Farm Credit Mid-South

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer to Retire After 35 Years of Service

JONESBORO — Randy Kingston, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Farm Credit Midsouth, has announced his retirement effective June 29, 2018.

The date marks Kingston’s 35th year of service. During his employment with the system, he has served in several capacities with the local Association including Loan Officer – Forrest City Branch Office, Branch Manager of the Jonesboro Branch Office and finally Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

“I have really enjoyed every day of my career with Farm Credit”, Kingston stated. “I have loved working with the Association members, the Board of Directors, and especially my co-workers. I know the Association will continue to be successful in the future.”

Kingston plans to stay active in his retirement by working at his hunting and fishing lodge, and running his cattle operation. He and his wife of 36 years, Joanna, have a two sons, Matt and daughter-in-law, Meaghan, and a granddaughter, Hadley, who all live in Brookland, AR and Mark and daughter-in-law, Savanah, who live in St. Louis, MO.

The Farm Credit Midsouth Board of Directors and staff members will honor Kingston with a reception celebrating his retirement Friday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farm Credit Midsouth office located at 3000 Prosperity Drive in Jonesboro.

Headquartered in Jonesboro, Farm Credit Midsouth is the leading agriculture lending and financial service cooperative in Eastern Arkansas, serving over 1,919 member/ customers with over $900 million in loans.

From Farm Credit Mid-South