Stealth Elite makes home debut at Marion Rose Park

Battling the sun and tough opponents, the 18U softball team pulled out three wins while the 16U squad won their respective bracket

Stealth Elite 18U, Crittenden County’s premier college exposure softball program, made their home debut this past weekend, going 3-2-1 in a tournament at Marion Rose Park in West Memphis.

The local traveling competitive softball team started the weekend off with a 4-1 victory over the Bolton Wildcats. Stealth Elite and ended pool play on Saturday by tying Bat Busters 6-6, due to an hour and 10 minute maximum game time in tournament play, and then defeated Rampage 7-2 in the first game of bracket play. In the Saturday night cap at 8 p.m., Stealth Elite came up short against Tebellion 6-4. Returning on Sunday for more tournament action, Stealth Elite crushed the Millington Trojans 13-1 before Rampage earned revenge over Stealth Elite in the team’s final game, with the Crittenden County club falling 8-5 in their final contest of the tournament.

Stealth Elite head coach Ashley Allensworth says that untimely errors hurt her team the most down the stretch.

“We didn’t do as well as I would’ve liked, but they played really good during pool play,” Allensworth said. “That last game Saturday night, we just had a couple of errors that hurt us. WE played really good in the first game on Sunday and the last game we just had errors again. It was just at the wrong time that we didn’t need to have errors with runners on base.”

Also playing a factor in physical and mental fatigue of everybody at the fields was the smothering, humid Arkansas summer heat that took it’s toll on players and coaches after spending so many hours in the sun.

“I don’t think they were necessarily tired, it was just really hot,” Allensworth said. “I even got overheated myself, Saturday. I woke up the next day with a migraine that lasted all day. I ended up sleeping until this morning since like 3 o’clock yesterday. I just felt like some of the girls got overheated and had to deal with the heat. I care about my girls safety first over winning ball games. I want to make sure everybody is taken care of.”

Allensworth looked after her players safety by rotating in many different bodies at different positions throughout the tournament. Luckily, the head coach had three more players than she did in Stealth Elite’s last tournament.

One of those players, making her Stealth Elite debut, was former Marion Lady Patriots and incoming Southwest Tennessee Community College commit Shelby Carpenter.

Allensworth says she made the most out of her new acquisition, who played catcher, outfield and infield over the weekend.

“She was super amazing behind the plate,” Allensworth said. “She caught for me. I actually had to play her at shortstop once game where she hasn’t played since she was eight and she actually did pretty daggum good.”

Carpenter also impressed at the plate, hitting for a .425 batting average over the tournament.

But even hotter than the midday Arkansas sun was incoming Marion junior Megan Tolleson who, after missing Saturday’s slate of games, finished Sunday 2for-2 with four runs scored and Katie Towery who went 6-for-11 on the evening with six runs scored and five RBIs.

On the hill, incoming Marion High School juniors Megan Adams and Hartley Charlton both finished with 2.08 ERA’s over four innings, respectively.

Particularly impressing Allensworth about the Marion duo were the rising junior’s ability to adapt to a subpar pitching surface.

“The mound was hilly,” Allensworth said. “There was one whole where you drug your foot and one whole where you planted your foot. They kind of battled through that a little bit. That’s what I like for my pitchers to be able to do, to be able to adjust to the circumstances that are handed to you.”

Adams may have pitched more innings if not for the flamethrower’s new job at Big John’s Shake Shack in Marion, Arkansas where Adams was busy working during Stealth Elite’s first two contests.

Though the 18U squad didn’t finish on top during their home debut, the 16U Stealth Elite team did defend their home field, winning the “B Bracket” after Fireballs Extreme forfeited and Stealth Elite 16U defeated the Millington Trojans 11-1.

Maleka Allensworth, cousin of 18U Coach Ashley Allensworth, earned the win in the bracket winning performance.

Although she’s typically busy with the 18U team, Coach Allensworth is impressed with what she’s seeing from the younger team.

“I don’t get to watch them very often, but I felt like their hitting was awesome,” Allensworth said.

Next up for Stealth Elite 18U, the team travels to the state tournament in Benton this weekend with their first game scheduled for Friday.

By Collins Peeples