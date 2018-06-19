Trio of teams finish MYSA season as champs

MYSA ended their baseball season last night, crowning three champions in their respective youth leagues

sports@theeveningtimes.com The Marion Youth Sports Association closed out their baseball season last night with a trio of championship contest at Marion Sports Complex.

The most competitive game of the afternoon came from the smallest players as the JR& K Printing Braves winning the MYSA 6U tee-ball league with a 12-8 victory over the Red Sox.

Though the Cardinals led 6-5 going into the bottom of the third inning, the Braves (11-1 overall) were able to string together a 72 run to close out the game in a championship performance.

After the game, Braves coach Bill Burrows said he was most proud of the knowledge his players acquired throughout the season.

“They learned baseball,” Burrows said. “In tee-ball, you teach them the fundamentals and baseball moves and we did that at every base. We just couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Fenter Physical Therapy Orioles took home the MYSA 9U championship, defeating the Cardinals 17-3. Orioles head coach Terry Gibbs reflected back on the progression his players made throughout the season.

“We had a lot of kids where it was their first time playing ball, but as the season progressed we kept getting better and better,” Gibbs said. “We had some kids that in tryouts they just couldn’t hit the ball, but as the season continued they just kept hitting the ball and that allowed us to spread people out through the lineup and we were able to hit from top to bottom. That’s what made the difference.” Ending this season’s MYSA baseball action, the 12U Braves (9-1) earned their third straight championship by defeating the 12U Cardinals 14-1.

Braves head coach D.J.

Masner says that besides one contest the Braves remained hot all season.

“We had one bad game where we slipped up and lost one, but, the kids played hard all year,” Masner said. “I got a great group of kids and man they just gave me 100 percent the whole year.”

The trip of championship games wraps up this baseball season at MYSA but the organization has announced the introduction of fall baseball and softball, according to Gibbs who also serves as the president of MYSA.

“We are actually introducing gall baseball and softball this year for the first time at MYSA and there’s a lot of buzz in the community about that,” Gibbs said.

For more information on the Marion Youth Sports Association, visit www.gomysa.com.

By Collins Peeples