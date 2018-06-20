County Judge has a little fun at the expense of local law enforcement

Wheeless applauds quick response to tasty turnover

“BREAKING NEWS!!

6/15/2018” County Judge Woody Wheeless posted a harrowing account of a rescue effort on his Facebook page last Friday… well, sort of.

“Police from as far away as Crittenden County were called for mutual aid to help clean up a wreck involving donuts and honey buns In Rankin County, Mississippi,” Wheeless informed the community. “According to Sheriff Mike Allen, he along with Clayton Rose, Nick James, Jimbo Presley and George Blair responded to the accident scene to load their vehicles with the tasty treats. Thankfully no one was injured and the over 100 officers on the scene were able to get all the donuts in their vehicles and get the highway back open in a matter of minutes!! Thank you Mr.

Policeman!! Our Heroes!”

Hopefully, everyone quickly picked up on the fact that Wheeless was having a bit of a goodnatured rib at the expense of some of his friends in local law enforcement. Oh, the crash was real. Early last Friday morning in Rankin County, Mississippi, a truckload of honey buns and Hostess donuts totally flipped over on Interstate 20, sending the tasty treats flying across the roadway and creating a delicious disaster.

Sadly, the Crittenden County law enforcement contingent did not have the opportunity to cruise down and abscond with any donuts. That’s just a stereotype anyway, right?

The post did garner 175 likes in just a few hours and drew a number of funny responses, including a plethora of smiley faces and giggling GIFs. Of course, Sheriff Mike Allen, remembering Wheelees’s role as Marion Fire Chief and the eternal struggle for bragging rights between the fire and police departments, was quick to respond.

“Don’t comment or like this post,” cautioned the sheriff. “It only encourages those firemen. Every time they get a comment, they give each other a round of high fives at the firehouse.”

Each group had its supporters — mostly from themselves — but in the end, Kathy Walker chimed in with some positivity.

“OK guys,” she wrote.

“That’s enough. You all Rock! No one is better than the other — without either services, we’d be in trouble! God put you all here to watch and protect us here. He has so much to handle himself, you’re our angels on Earth.”