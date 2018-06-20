H©E(ôoe©IPIE HOROSCOPE

AIMES(Maurei21toApri19) For Thursday, June 21, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You're full of clever ideas about how to make improvements at home. You also feel more free in your home environment. Yippee!

Spontaneous short trips will delight you today, because this is a day for new faces, new places and new ideas. You want to be stimulated, and you're ready for action!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Value your moneymaking ideas today. Look for unexpected opportunities to make money on the side or to get a new job.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is an exciting day! You're pumped with energy and eager to try new things. Avoid boring people and routine, boring work. (Oh yeah.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a restless day. You feel sociable. You want to be out there so that you can see people and also be seen. The question is, What should you do? Who do you want to meet?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You will love to work with an organization that benefits others – especially people in need – because you have a desire to make the world a better place. Someone younger will want to assist you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A boss or parent might surprise you today. Whatever happens will likely make you feel empowered and give you more freedom of action. (Yeah!)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap

today. For others, an unexpected chance to get further training or education will occur. Say 'yes!'

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) An unexpected windfall might come your way today, so keep your eyes open. Discussions about inheritances and shared property may take a sudden turn that benefits you. (You're laughing all the way to the bank.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Expect to meet someone who is different or unusual today. Possibly, a close friend or partner will throw you a curveball. Stay on your toes!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) The introduction of new technology might occur at work today, because something unusual will take place. Fortunately, you have bright ideas and you're ready for change!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your creative vibes are hot today. This is a great day for those who work in show business, the entertainment world, the hospitality industry, professional sports or anything to do with children. You rock!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are artistic, and you have a strong drive to succeed. This makes you a dedicated perfectionist. It's time to simplify your life and build solid foundations. This year you need to channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline to ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off!

