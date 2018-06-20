Lady Pats continue to grind through offseason

Marion girls basketball continues to work, playing scrimmage games in Marion and Fayetteville

School may be out for summer vacation but the Marion Lady Patriots basketball is in full swing, competing in summer league play and currently scrimmaging against some of Arkansas top competition at the Northwest Arkansas Shootout Showcase in Fayetteville.

“Our summer schedule is pretty intense,” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson. “We play the summer league, which we host or free at Marion, which includes West Memphis, Earle and Horn Lake. We’re just trying to get our girls to play together.”

Of course, with the start of basketball season still five months away, some rust is still being shaken off. But, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to Johnson.

“To be honest, Coach Clay and myself like to do the summer league for the girls to see that there is room for improvement and that we haven’t arrived yet,” Johnson said. “I think that helps a lot.”

One of the best ways to improve is to play topnotch competition and Marion is getting just that, facing the likes of the state champion Earle Lady Bulldogs, led by Division 1 prospect rising senior guard RoShala Scott, and West Memphis with their rising junior guard-post combination of Aryah Hazley and Tierra Bradley. “Earle is so competitive,” Johnson said. “Even though their a lower classification, with the way they compete and play, they can compete on any level. It’s the same with West Memphis. Playing against their bigs and her guard combinations prepares us for even stronger teams that we’ll see throughout our non-conference schedule and our new conference.”

The new conference Johnson mentions refers to Marion being moved down to Class 5A, joining 31 other teams from around the state, from Class 6A as the AAA has removed Class 7A from Arkansas high school basketball.

Both schools now join the 5A-East conference. Also, no longer will there be a district tournament after the regular season. The top four teams from the 5AEast will automatically move into the state tournament.

However, while in Fayetteville, Marion is getting a glimpse of other conferences, competing against teams such as Bentonville, Nettleton and Gravette.

Johnson says that the biggest takeaway from her early glimpse at next year’s team is the improved play of her post players.

“We’re seeing improvement in our bigs,” Johnson said. “We’re still waiting on our guards to kind of break out and show the world that they’re working on their shooting mechanics and they should have more confidence in their scoring ability.”

Highlighting the Lady Patriots guards this season should be rising 5-foot-10 junior Joi Montgomery.

Last season, Montgomery proved herself a threat around the basket with her scoring and rebounding abilities. This season, Johnson says to look for Montgomery to spend more time around the perimeter.

“Joi is going to try and stretch it out a little bit more and shoot the threeball a little bit more,” Johnson said. “We just need to get Joi to come out and be more aggressive from the jump, but that comes from individual confidence and that should come. We don’t want to put that expectation on Joi that we need for her to take over a game, but we would like for her to get to that point.”

Other key players to look for once the Lady Patriots return to the court should be senior post presence Mikiya McAdory, rising junior point guard Kaia Williams and rising senior Alaundra Brister, who Johnson says has made vast improvements this offseason after not seeing much action during her junior campaign.

“I think that all of these games that we’re playing now in the summer is kind of allowing her and her teammates to see what we all need to do as a group defensively and offensively and get better and prepared for when November comes around,” Johnson said.

Marion finished last season 17-15 overall, advancing to the state semifinals before falling to the eventual state champion Jonesboro Hurricane (277) 55-33.

By Collins Peeples