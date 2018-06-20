MYSA adults compete in postseason contest

The coaches of the youth organization pulled out a two- run victory over the board members in the first CEO vs. Bosses game

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After all the kids received their trophies and the Marion Youth Sports Association baseball season had officially came to an end, the grown-ups rewarded themselves for a long season with the first annual MYSA CEO vs.

Bosses game last Monday at Marion Sports Complex. The contest was a slow pitch softball game with Team CEO consisting of members from the MYSA Board of Directors. In the opposite dugout sat Team Bosses, a group of MYSA coaches.

Making up the Team CEO were the board members of MYSA, including players such head coach of the Stealth Elite college exposure 18U team Ashley Allensworth, Crittenden County Adult League Softball participant Jacob Langley and MYSA president Terry Gibbs.

As Gibbs stepped up to the plate for his first at bat, a voice from the CEO dugout rang out, “Strike him out! He is the president, now!” Gibbs answered with a base hit.

Sloppy defense on both ends and a parade of home runs over the shortened outfield fence defined the game.

With Team Bosses leading 20-5 in the top of the third inning, the coaches were relishing in the fun of racking up runs on their superiors.

“It’s not too competitive right now, but it’s early,” said MYSA tee-ball Royals head coach Ben Ford. “As it gets a little later, it may be. But, right now, it’s not.”

The CEO’s wouldn’t simply just concede the match to their employees, however, and made a ferocious rally, inevitably falling short, however, as Team Bosses held on to a slim lead towards the end and ended the night with a 3634 victory after approximately 90 minutes of game time.

However, rivaling the joy he got out of the victory for Ford was the experience of teaming up with his coaching associates and sharing a dugout together as opposed to coaching against each other.

“It’s a good time to get all the coaches together where we’re not competing against each other and having a good time,” Ford said.

Certainly, the final score was not the most important thing about last Monday’s recreational, good-spirited contest between co-workers. Though it ended up being a close game, the first ever postseason CEO vs. Bosses match focused more on the camaraderie and fellowship associated with the organization.

“During the season, all the coaches spent so much time and effort in showing the kids and trying to teach the kids how to be better ball players and the board members volunteered a lot of their time as well,” said MYSA president Gibbs.

“This is just a fun way of showing the kids, ‘Hey, the old guys know what they’re doing as well.’ And, still get out here and play and show the kids how to have fun win, lose or draw. That’s the main reason we decided to have this.”

On the heels of announcing the introduction of fall baseball and softball at the MYSA, Gibbs hopes that following every sport season, similar events can take place.

“This is the first time we’ve done it,” Gibbs said. “So, we hope to continue this with the other sports we do. We’re introducing fall baseball and softball this year for the first time at MYSA and there’s a lot of buzz in the community about that. So, we’re hoping to continue this and make this part of our endof- the-season routine, even if it’s just horseshoes or something like that. WE just want to continue to get together and bask in the fun associated with the organization.”

That fun and companionship which the MYSA provides is what makes a season’s worth of ups-anddowns worth the work to people like Ford.

“It’s been a fun night and a long year, but hits makes it worth it,” Ford said.

By Collins Peeples