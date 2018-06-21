Ask the Game Warden

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist The AG& FC Family Day at Tilden Rodgers Lake was a success. Paddling a canoe was very popular with a waiting line.

Q: Tim wants to know if he can put his canoe in the lake and paddle around and maybe fish? If OK with canoes, how about flat bottom boats?

A: At the AGFC Family Fun Day event we were granted special permission by West Memphis Parks & Recreation to have the canoes in the lake. They do not allow any boats or canoes on this lake outside of a special event where they’ve granted permission.

Q: John has a pair of black-bellied tree ducks on the lake behind his house. If it were duck season, would it be legal to take these ducks?

A: Yes it would be legal to harvest them during waterfowl season. They have become more common in recent years during the Q: Jimmy recently started yo-yo fishing and purchased two dozen. What information must be on each yo-yo and how is it attached to the reel portion? Magic Marker, sticky tape, or what?

A: Each yo-yo must be clearly marked with either the user’s name and address, driver’s license number or current vehicle tag number. As long as each yo-yo is clearly marked with this information it doesn’t matter where specifically you put it. I would use something that won’t wash away or come a permanent off such as marker, etc.

Answers provided by Sgt.

Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-l.

E-mail Louie. smith@agfc. ar.gov.

Phone: (877) 734-4581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Centrai Regional Office, 1201 Hwy.

49 N, Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.

Above: Robbin and Charlie Parham of Millington, Tennesse, had a good time out at Horseshoe. Below: Glenn Masner out on Blackfish. Not many bites, but he got at least one.

Check out these cool black-bellied ducks. Might make a nice trophy, and yes, you can bag one — during the appropriate hunting season, of course.

Photo by John Criner

spring nesting season in our area but I have never seen any during the fall or winter.

Sgt. Andy Smith