Blue Devils show out at Murray State showcase

West Memphis traveld to Kentucky this past week, winning five games at the Murray State team camp

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devil basketball team hasn't been idle very much since they last took the floor in an official capacity back in March.

The Class 6A state runners-up have been busy with team camps and AAU tournaments this summer.

Their latest foray into team camps had them in Murray, KY, where they played at their head coach's alma mater.

Blue Devil chief Marcus Brown was an All-American guard at Murray State from 1992-96, where he enjoyed four star seasons leading to his being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 46th pick of the NBA Draft in 1996.

Brown's Blue Devils left Murray last week with an impressive 5-1 record, defeating some of the top teams in Kentucky.

In the opener, the Blue Devils defeated Hopkinsville, Ky., 41-31 behind 11 points and 7 rebounds from all-state pick and last season's Arkansas Sophomore of the Year Chris Moore. Rising senior Kenny Phillips, who will get his chance to break into the starting lineup in 2018-19, tallied 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Phillips is perhaps a key ingredient to the Blue Devil machine next season with his athleticism, leaping ability and improving shot.

The Blue Devils took a 49-36 win in the second game over Marshall Co., Ky. Moore was once again the top performer for West Memphis as the rising junior hit for 14 points and 6 rebounds. Rising senior and returning starting point guard Cavin Paige pumped in 11 points with a game-high 8 assists and rising senior Jamal Macklin added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

West Memphis defeated Soldan International in Game 3 46-39 with Moore putting up 16 points and 11 boards while Burgess scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Brown's reserves then got their chance to shine in Game 4 in a 39-31 win over Montgomery Central as rising junior Tremayne Sims hit 12 points and snatched 11 rebounds while Mitchell posted 8 points and 8 assists.

Behind Moore's 22 points and 11 rebounds, the Blue Devils closed out the camp in style with a 53-33 thrashing of Highland, Mo. Burgess had 8 points and 4 rebounds for West Memphis.

By Billy Woods