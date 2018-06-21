It’s officially Summer 2018

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Today, Thursday, June 21, 2018, summer officially arrived and it comes in full force. We had a long, cold and wet winter and a very short spring. Let’s hope we get some mercy from Mother Nature this summer. How did we survive before air conditioning!

Old Timers like Papa Duck remember screened in sleeping porches, ceiling fans, and attic fans that stirred up that “nice night air” You had to get under the sheets about daylight.

This heat and new moon has really slowed down the fishing. Ronnie Tice, the Horseshoe Lake crappie guide, had to cancel several of his clients last week because of slow fishing.

The only good fishing is for catfish and they seem to be getting better. The bow fishermen have been doing well on the rough fish using a large boat, bright lights, and bows and arrows. Its fun, so if you get the chance, join these folks one night. Midway Lake remains the best place with good river bream and bass still being caught. Not as good as last week, but not bad. The catfishing is very good on yo-yos and limb lines. The moss has taken over Wapanocca with only a few good catches of bream and some cats.

Bear Creek Lake near Marianna is now open. The renovation has taken several months of prime fishing time, but the new concrete ramp is much wider and the drop off is easier to unload the boat.

Remember the 10 hp motor limit and a size limit on the bass. Parking can still be in short supply. The renovation is a great improvement but it is not as nice as the remodel job on Bonds’ Launch with the paved parking lot and wider ramp. There have been good reports of bream fishing on Bear Creek, but the quality of the fish has not been what is desired. The bass are biting well using brush hogs and other larger worms fished off the points. The lake is clear and at full level. When fishing Bear Creek, there is always some shade and coves to hide from the wind in.

Last week Papa Duck enjoyed a good crappie supper at Uncle John’s with the Sportsman Club that meets every month.

This club is about 50 years old and has different wild game each month. Judge Fred Thome was sitting close and we talked about the dress code for his court room. Judge Thome does not approve of pants with holes in them and shorts when appearing before him. I asked him about wearing camouflaged clothing to court. He pondered a few minutes and then smiled, saying it was OK if there were no holes and short pants. Judge Thorne then said ,”Camo is fine and we can both “Hunt For Justice.”

Schools are out and enjoy this time with the young outdoors lovers. For shotgun shooters, the Arkansas State Trap shoot is June 20-24, 2018, at the AG& F shooting range in Jacksonville. The program and details can be found under Arkansas Trap Shooting Assoc. Several years ago Crittenden County had some of the best shooters in the state, winning many state titles.

Several of these shooters were good enough to go the Olympic Training Camp at Colorado Springs. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates mounting your trophies at a reasonable price with fast service. Our work is outstanding.

Photos by John Criner

John Criner