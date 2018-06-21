Marion All-Stars take the court one last time

A pair of former Lady Patriots volleyball players and their head coach represent Marion this weekend in the AHSCA All- Star game

This Friday, Marion Lady Patriots volleyball head coach Lisa Beasley gets one more chance to grace the hardwood with a pair of her former seniors at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Volleyball All-Star game at the University of Central Arkansas’ Farris Center.

Marion High School 2018 graduates Carly Russell and Lillian Fogleman were both selected to represent the Lady Patriots on the East team at the annual All-Star game where Beasley, an assistant coach for the East, will once again get to coach the duo. “It’s bitter sweet,” Beasley said. “Having the opportunity to coach them one last time is a blessing.

These two girls have played with such heart and commitment throughout their entire careers at Marion. For them to have the opportunity to play on this stage and to coach them one last time is a terrific opportunity that I’m thankful for.”

As sophomores, Russell and Fogleman were both members of a Lady Patriots squad that won a state championship, though Russell was forced to watch on due a knee injury she suffered in preseason.

Talking about Russell, Beasley emphasizes how hard the Marion graduate worked in rehabilitating herself after that knee injury to help lead the Lady Patriots to a state runner-up trophy the following season.

“She’s a tough kid,” Beasley said. “She’s had to deal with a lot of adversity with her knee issues, but she’s always worked hard.

You’d never know she had any problems with her knee. I was heartbroken when she hurt her knee at the end of her freshman year. But, she’s such a great player. She’ll do anything you ask her to do and just always gives 110 percent.”

Russell finished her senior season at Marion, a season that saw the Lady Patriots defeated in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, leading the Lady Patriots in the two biggest attacking categories with 327 kills and 58 aces.

Fogleman finished second on the team in serving with 55 aces, but made her biggest impact helping out her attackers like Russell and Destiny King, who delivered 324 kills, with 566 assists in her setter role.

“She ran the offense,” Beasley said. “If it hadn’t been for Lilian, Carly and Destiny wouldn’t have been getting all those hits.

I take my hat off to her.

She’s just always busted her tail and given 110 percent, whether it’s practice or a game. It didn’t matter.

You always knew where her heart was and what she was trying to do. You never doubted where she stood and, as a coach, you appreciate that.”

After preparing them to win conferences and make a run at state championships for the past three seasons, Beasley says she is looking forward to taking the court with the Lady Patriots duo in a non-season game and spending time with the pair of Marion graduates off the court this weekend.

“They’re just great kids on and off the court and I’ve always loved to be around them and spend time with them, whether it’s on the volleyball court of off it,” Beasley said.

“This will be a different atmosphere because we’re not in school. We’re not competing for conference or state. So, it’s a lot more laid back and the pressure is not there like it is during the high school season. I’m definitely looking forward to having this time with them. They’re two great kids that Marion is definitely going to miss.”

And though Marion will miss Russell and Fogleman and the pair will certainly miss their time representing Marion, the two will not miss each other as both will begin their freshmen years at the University of Arkansas this August.

“I know that they’ll stay in touch and be a part of each other’s lives,” Beasley said.

In their final season with Marion, Russell, Fogleman and the Lady Patriots finished 17-15, falling to Siloam Springs in five sets in the quarterfinal round of the 2017 Arkansas 6A Volleyball State Tournament.

By Collins Peeples