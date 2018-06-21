MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

AMES (Mardn 21 to April 19) For Friday, June 22, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Avoid family arguments today, and especially avoid criticizing others or telling them how to do things. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Easy does it.

Arguments with siblings, neighbors and relatives might arise today. Instead, use this strong mental energy for work. (You're very convincing today.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might see new uses and applications for something that you already own. Likewise, you might see new ways to make money. Clever you!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Arguments

with others are classic today. Therefore, avoid anything that looks like a fight waiting to happen. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might be doing a slow boil about something today because you're angry but feel as if you cannot speak up. Instead, channel this energy into doing research or working behind the scenes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Avoid disputes with friends and groups today. Basically these are just power struggles. Who needs this? Not you. And what it is it all about, anyway?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Do not get entangled with bosses, VIPs, the police or parents today because these will be nasty arguments. Just avoid these. Walk the other direction. Be smart!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Avoid discussions

about racial issues, politics and religion today, because they quickly will disintegrate into a nasty arguments and power struggles. Don't fall victim to propaganda.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Financial disputes and arguments are likely today. They could be about inheritances or shared property. Note: This is a poor day for these discussions. Wait for another day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Power struggles with partners and close friends might take place today. But for what purpose? Don't try to convince anyone of anything. (However, you might learn the truth about something.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Even though you see ways to make improvements at work today, this is a poor day to suggest these reforms. People will not listen. Just accept this and wait for a better day next week, because your ideas are good.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Lovers' quarrels are likely today. Likewise, parents must be patient with kids who might have hissy fits and meltdowns. Chill out. This is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intuitive and creative, and often can attract wealth. You are loyal and dedicated to loved ones. This is a year full of excitement and stimulation! Embrace change and new opportunities. Be prepared to act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)