NEA Fishing Report

17-year-old charged in WM shooting death

Maxwell arrested following second homicide in city in five days

Gun violence in West Memphis continues as West Memphis police are investigating another shooting death in the city.

The latest fatality occurred overnight Wednesday at the Steeplechase Apartments on Talonwood Drive off of Ingram Boulevard. Jason Dove of West Memphis was shot in the head when Jaylan Maxwell, 17, also of West Memphis opened fire around midnight. According to reports, Dove, who was not the intended target, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting comes just days after 15-year-old Jordyne Craig, another bystander who was not the target of the shooter, was also shot and killed in West Memphis. The homicide marks the ninth in West Memphis in 2018.

Though only 17, Maxwell was charged as an adult in the incident. He was expected to appear in court this morning for an arraignment and bond hearing.

Anyone with any information about either of these shootings is urged to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 7324444. All calls will be kept confidential.

By the Evening Times News Staff