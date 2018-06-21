The Bonds of Horseshoe Lake

vH0RSESH0E

MMI i vJi i f \ i

( hffiiyltrSiliiiIMnt

LAKE BOAT RAMP DEVELOPED & MANAGED FOR THE SPORTSMAN OF ARKANSAS ARKANSAS'GAME & FISH COMM.

Si PLEASE DO NOT LITTER I »'| BONDS

9a federal aid projects

The Bonds Boat Ramp sign, courtesy of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist When driving to Horseshoe Lake, one of the first sightings is Bonds Store that sells everything from gas to groceries to live fish bait and is a great place for hamburgers or a snack. Go past the store on the west side of the lake and visit Nancy and Pat Bonds AG& F free boat launch. The AG& F have just completed a complete renovation with a wide ramp and paved parking. This very valuable facility is due to the generosity of Nancy and Pat Bonds.

Nancy and Pat have been married since 1965 and with their two daughters, have lived on Horseshoe Lake the entire time. They built the “new house” about 13 years ago and lived on the canal before that.

Nancy is from Chatfield, Arkansas, and she and Pat go to the Methodist Church in Hughes. Pat was raised farming around the area and at one time, farmed 5200 acres from 1991 2014. Bonds dealt in real estate from 2000-2010, when he retired. The store was originally built in 1960 and Pat and Nancy bought it in 1977. It is now owned and managed by his daughter Natalie and her husband Terry Taylor. Many years ago the Bonds owned and ran Kamp KareFree. There have been several owners since.

Pat is also on the Horseshoe Lake Drainage & Irrigation District that regulates the water level of the lake.

Pat is an avid duck hunter and fisherman. Most of the family fishing is off the boat house behind their house. When driving by the Bonds’ house, there are two very large rocks and an old timey steel bell. There are several large bells around the yard which is unusual. Pat said most of the bells came from old plantations and were used call the hands to dinner and when something important was happening at the house and headquarters. He said he just enjoyed seeing them and the memories of long gone plantations. Some of the bells are 100 years old and still ring.

Nancy and Pat acquired the boat launch property from the Taylor family in May, 2014, and donated it to the Sate of Arkansas in 2015. When asked why this very valuable water front property was donated, Pat said they wanted an open water ramp so anyone could enjoy the lake. The Bonds have left a wonderful legacy to the outdoors people of Arkansas.

Pat and Nancy Bonds of Horseshoe Lake. Note one of their many antique plantation bells in the background.

Photos by John Criner