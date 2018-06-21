Top Prospects

Local baseball squad takes gold in June Jam

The Prospects, a youth baseball league featuring a number of local players, won the June Jam III Gold Ring Event tournament earlier this week, going 3-0 in tournament play. The Prospects began the tournament by shutting out the Expos 80, then defeated Impact 9-2, before crushing Jonesboro Hazard in the championship game by a score of 16-2.

Making up the Prospects are Cohen Bumbaugh, Tyler Carey, Carson Catt, Caleb Crowder, Kevin Landry Farr, Cross Fogleman, Sam Gerrad, Kole Mask, Landon Miller, Bryce Smith, and Ty Waller. The Prospects are coached by Kevin Catt, Tavine Crowder, Kevin Waller and Mark Miller.

By the Evening Times Sports Staff