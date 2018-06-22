Church Announcements

28th year for the Ministry and 100 years for the St. John AME Church. Special guests Pastor K. C. McKenney of 1st Baptist of Edmondson, Pastor K. Gipsen of Anthonyville Baptist, Pastor Byron Aldridge of Empowerment Church, Pastor Walter Davis of Union Grove, Dr. Brenda Buch of True Vine Baptist, Prop. Stephanie Nelson. Musical – Sis. Jenifer Marten, Pastor Daisy Bradford of H. G. Temple, Pastor Catherne Buck of Sought Out, Bro. James Ingram and Sis. Carolyn Clay, Minister Natash Granger and Pastor Clayton Adams. All are welcome.

Central Baptist Church,

301 N. 1st. St., Hughes: Revival Sunday, June 24 and Monday, June 25. Guest speaker Jamie Coulter the ‘Skateboard Minister.’ Service Sunday at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and Monday evening at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Earle, 831 Alabama St., Earle: Vacation Bible School Monday, June 25 through Friday, June 29 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. “Kingdom Kids Covered in the Blood.” Breakfast will be served from 8:30 until 9 a.m. with classes starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30. The van will run daily. 870-636-0385. Arts and crafts and other fun activities for ages 4-13. Minister Samantha Stone, sponsor. Bishop Otis Davis and First Lady Margaret Davis are host co-pastors. Everyone is invited to attend.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis: The General Mission will celebrate the annual “Ladies In White” Sunday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Guest speaker is Mrs. Latoya McCutcheon, a dynamic Christian Lady. We are asking you to support or Mission’s celebration.

House of Prayer COGIC, Edmondson: Annual Memorial Building Fund Program in Honor of Johnnie McDonald Sunday June 24 at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Alvin Coleman Jr. of the 15th Street COGIC. Please come out and help us celebrate her legacy.

Lake Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jericho: Celebrating 35th Pastor Anniversary Sunday, June 24 at 11 a.m. Service speaker Minister Alex Butler of Lake Grove and at 2:30 speaker will be Rev. Anthony James of Union Grove, Gilmore. Everyone is invited!

New Beginning Outreach Ministries, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Annual Choir Day Sunday, June 24 at 3 p.m. Guests will be Mt. Zion MBC of West Memphis, God’s House of Praise of Forrest City and Sophia and the Heavenly Sounds of Earle. Vicky McMillian, sponsor. Willie James Coleman, pastor.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 300 East South St., Crawfordsville: Celebrating Pastor and Wife 2nd Anniversary Sunday June 24 at 2:30 p.m. Guest churches will be Macedonia MB Church of Lansing, New Lehi Baptist Church of Lehi, St. John MB Church of Crawfordsville and St. Mary Baptist Church of Hughes. Rev. E. Hampton, pulpit manager. Guest Pastor Rev. Dedric Patterson of St. Mary Baptist Church of Hughes. Sis. Latasha Taylor, chair person. Larry Williams, pastor.

New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor; Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, June 24th at 3 p.m. Pastor Sanders and the Walnut Grove M.B. Church of Hughes, Arkansas will be our special guests. Other guest churches include: Mt. Olive (Clarkedale), New Beginnings Outreach, Divine Temple, and Mt. Olive (Hughes). Betty Jenkins, host pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No Children’s church Sunday June 24. Healing and deliverance service Sunday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Minister Frederick Leonard is preaching the Word of God. Frederick Anthony, host pastor.

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 504 N. 32nd St., West Memphis: Youth Department sponsoring a Fish Fry Saturday, June 23 at 11 a.m. $8 per plate, consists of spaghetti, catfish, Cole slaw, assorted cakes, drinks and bread. Will deliver. To place an order contact Nicole Reed at 870-514-6734, Patricia Moore at 870-225-9866 or Pastor Stinnett at 870-6361078.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, 4285 Hwy. 77 N., Sunset: 131st Church Anniversary Program Sunday June 24 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker and church will be Rev. Charles Clark Sr., pastor of New St. Paul MB Church of West Memphis. There will be other guests on the program. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy this event and to help praise the name of the Lord. Rev. Henry W. Showers, host pastor.

Shady Grove Baptist Church, 409 Lincoln St., West Memphis: Presents Three Night Revival Tuesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Antwan Stinnett on Tuesday, Bishop Michael Thomas on Wednesday and Bishop Brian Olden on Thursday.

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor: Men’s Conference through Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. nightly. Different speakers for each night. Come and be delivered from your circumstances. Elder Robert Dove, sponsor. J. L. Whitfield, pastor.

