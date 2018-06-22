Giants finish year on top

Though they may be small, the seven-and-eight-yearo! d Giants delivered a huge performance to win the coach pitch league championship at the West Memphis Boys and Girls Club

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com The Boys and Girls Club coach pitch People Ready Giants finished the season as champions, defeating the Cardinals 12-7 earlier this week.

The Cardinals struck first, hanging up four runs on the Giants in the opening frame. However, the Giants were able to answer, racking up seven runs in the first two innings and carrying a 7-4 lead into the third. The Cardinals attempted a rally, knocking in two runs in the top of the third to trim the Giants lead to just one run, 7-6. But, the Giants responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, capped off by a gameclinching RBI from Avery Flores, to lock up the championship.

Leading the Giants at the plate, Jakob Jose and Keaton Troxler both went 3-for-3 while Troxler finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in four runs. Jasper Jose finished the championship game 2for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Aiden Shirley went 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored. Jason Ledger added a single and a triple and Jackson McGruder got on base twice with a single and a double.

After beginning the season 0-1-1, the Giants finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak and ended the year with an 11-1-2 record.

Giants head coach Tommy Halford says that fundamentals in the field were eventually what propelled the team to their championship level of play.

“I think the boys just adjusted to what we were trying to do and the kids just started making plays in the field and the defense turned around for us, which is ultimately ended up getting it done for us,” Halford said. “We put an emphasis on just learning how to make the routine plays in the game and being able to make those routine plays made a huge different for the kids in the season.”

The championship was especially special for Halford who was able to share the experience with his son L.T. Halford who played for his father on the Giants team.

“I think it’s one of the most rewarding things that a father and son can share,” Halford said. “It’s just amazing. I remember my dad coaching me when I was little and we were never able to do that. Me and my him never got to share a championship as a father and son and I think that’s something that’s special and something that we’ll both remember for the rest of our lives. I think it’s very special.”

But, whether teams are winning championships or simply learning the fundaews mentals of the sports that the West Memphis Boys and Girls Club offers, Halford says that there’s much more to the organization than wins and losses.

“The Boys and Girls Club, it’s there for the kids,” Halford said. “It’s a safe place for them to go.

You walk in the door and those kids are going to be loved and taken care of and the club is going to teach them right and how to perform through life. It’s just an amazing place for kids to have fun and grow as individuals.”

The Boys and Girls Club People Ready Giants won the organization’s coach pitch league championship earlier this week. Making up the Giants are players (from back left) Jason Ledger, Keaton Troxler, Jasper Jose, Avery Flores, (from front left) Palmer Diffee, Jakob Jose, Aiden Shirley, L.T. Halford, Jackson McGruder, Will Bernard and coaches (from left) Tommy Halford and Garey Shirley

Photo submitted by Tommy Halford