By Clayton Adams The microwave is a great invention to pop popcorn fast, but stand in the grocery store isle and try to pick a brand of popcorn, it'll make your head spin. Making popcorn the old fashioned way is much better. My dad taught me to make popcorn on a stove. It takes longer but it is vastly better than microwaved popcorn especially with Real butter poured on it! I am glad I have a microwave and a stove.

Texting is a great communication tool except when it comes to driving. Handsfree? Maybe its hands free but it isn't mind-free. The mind takes a break from driving to speak what we desire to say and send in our message – we really can't drive safely and text at the same time. Many people will lose their lives or cause someone else to lose their life due to texting while driving but unfortunately this is the cost of living in the age of technology. I am glad to have a vehicle and a cell phone.

There are enough oldtimers still alive that remember saving the bacon grease in a jar or tin can and using it to butter their toast every morning. Apparently we have come a long way bacon is now bad (I still eat it!), we are supposed to eat gluten free, sugar free, cholesterol free, peanut free, lactose and flavor free, sodium free, organic, not to mention no white-flour, locally grown foods but who can afford this? Isn't it true that the less ingredients something has the higher the cost? I am glad to have bacon and healthy food!

I started to drink Soymilk but was shocked to read the ingredients (Soy Beans, water and cane sugar!) Soymilk tastes good, but cane sugar? Give me a cow with full udders! I am glad to have cow's milk and Soymilk too.

Coffee? I drink mine black. I think McDonalds has the best tasting coffee, seconded by the Exxon station in Crawfordsville that serves up Crowley's Ridge Coffee. I drink it even on very hot days. I like instant coffee too, my first taste of instant coffee was in Warsaw, Poland, and I have friends in Earle that drink it, so I drink it with them. Friends and coffee, ahhh, life is good! I am glad to have whatever coffee I am drinking and friends!

Remember when we were told we could keep our doctor? We found out we couldn't. Remember when we were told healthcare costs would go down? They didn't and never will. I am convinced both political parties have only their own personal and party interests in their hearts. But, we have no one to blame but ourselves – this is the cost of allowing politicians to say things and not hold them accountable and responsible for the end results. I've been to many countries (even wealthy countries) that do not have anything close to what we have so far as medicine, health care, technology, personal freedoms and opportunities. Thank you Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Reservists, National Guard and Coast Guard men and women! I am glad to have what we have in our country!

Lately, I have been wondering if the American Dream is worth pursuing. Consider Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Kurt Cobain, Robin Williams and so many others – each of these individuals were at the top of their chosen field of work when they took their own life. Each one was famous, successful and by all apparent looks happy – each one attaining the American Dream or did they?

Consider what Frank Bruni wrote of Anthony Bourdain, “In his writing and especially on his TV shows, most recently CNN's Parts Unknown, he exhorted the rest of us to follow his lead and open our eyes and our guts to the wondrous smorgasbord of life. He insisted that we savor every last morsel of it. It turns out that he himself could not. Bourdain, 61, was found dead on June 8 in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he was shooting an episode of that CNN show. The cause, according to the network, was suicide.” (The Legacy of Anthony Bourdain, New York Times News Service, Arkansas Democrat Gazette, 17 June 2018) Pursuing the American Dream produces stress and stress kills people in so many ways. Some stress is good in life but the “American Dream” is deceptive and misleading climbing the “corporate ladder” is dangerous especially when you make it to the top and discover there is nothing of lasting value on the other side.

There must be more to life than just living for oneself? There is! The apostle Paul lived his life to benefit others and wrote an amazing insight into the human experience; “…I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13) So often these verses are misinterpreted and misused – some even take these verses as saying they can do anything they please and God will help them. This kind of thinking is to misuse and abuse Scripture. One can't buy contentment, it's learned. One can't work their-self into contentment, it's learned.

What is the learning process? Allowing God to lead and guide you through whatever circumstances you find yourself in. Out of money? Lean on God. Sick? Lean on God. Not happy in your job, marriage or position in life? Lean on God. Not happy with who you are or more correctly said, not happy with what you are? Lean on God. He will lead and guide you.

I am glad that God and others are in my life. I am glad I am learning to be content.

