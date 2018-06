Marriage Licenses

June 14 Jose A. Enamorado, 26, and Carolina S. Portillo, 25, both of Memphis Billy McBride Jr., 44 and Lasandra A. Willis, 42, both of West Memphis Leodegario Perez, 61, and Olga M. Perdemo, 52, both of Memphis June 15 Jimy V. Barrera, 20, and Demaris I. Mejia, 30, both of Memphis Samuel A. Davis, 24, and Asia S. Muhammad, 23, both of Memphis Yovany H. Mendez, 28, and Martha N. Monroy, 28, both of Memphis Michael J. Smith, 44, Tosha L. Dyson, 36, both of Memphis David Smothers, 34, and Tiffany M. Mosley, 19, both of West Memphis Michael A. Louden, 37, and Jaclyn C. Kerr, 34, both of Memphis Angel C. Tejeda, 39, and Ma G. Montejano, 37, both of Memphis Cortez L. Reyes, 31, and Capri L. O’Ross, 28, both of West Memphis Jared M. Sanders, 27, and Keji C. Kujjo, 25, both of Memphis Kelbin Padilla, 27, and Candida Y. Zelaya, 35, both Memphis Jarrod N. Border, 37, and Natasha L. Woods, 37, both of West Memphis Terah Weatherspoon, 22, and Destine Y. Wells, 21, both of

Marion

June 18 Uriel D. Real, 36, Roxana R. Nava. 37, both of Memphis Hugo R. Gomez, 30, and Thelma E. Hernandez, 22, both of Memphis Binkeshkumar Patel, 29, and Bipikapen Patel, 33, both of Memphis Eric A. Pixley, 41, and Darla M. Main, 34, both of Turrell Rodolfo Rodriques, 36, and Brittany L. Aurelio, 23, both of West Memphis Guadalupe Palomino, 30, and Alicia R. Bailey, 24, both of Arlington, Tennessee June 19 Julio L. Sanchez, 52, and Tammera R. McAllister, 50, both of Collierville, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

June 11 Carma L. Sanders vs. Paul Jason Sanders Willie M. Dorsey vs. Albert

Dorsey

June 15 Donald Gentry vs. Sara Gentry June 18 Rebecca Comfort vs. Charles Comfort

06-04-18 – 7:00am – 509 Par #9 – Robbery / Theft of Property 06-04-18 – 6:30pm – Mound City Road – Speeding / Suspended Driver License 06-04-18 – 8:00am – 301 Judge Smith #40 – Financial Identity Fraud 06-04-18 – 2:56pm – 101 Carol Cove – Theft of Property 06-04-18 – 2:30pm – 101 Carol Cove – Assault on a Family Member 06-04-18 – 7:00pm – 101 Cottonwood Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 06-04-18 – 7:00pm – 90 Judge Smith – ORD 239 06-05-18 – 1:00am – Marion Harassment / Harassing Communications 06-05-18 – 12:25am – 3557 Highway 77 – General Information 06-05-18 – 8:00am – University of Mississippi – Forgery / Financial Identity Fraud / Theft of Property 06-05-18 – 8:00am – 603 E. Crawford – Theft of Property 06-05-18 – 1:00pm – 1100 S. Brinkley Loop #3 – Possession of a Controlled Substance 06-05-18 – 4:01pm – 850 Belle Rive – Theft of Services 06-05-18 – 8:52pm – 98 Sherwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 06-05-18 – 7:15pm – 136 Sherwood Cove – Aggravated Assault 06-05-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-06-18 – 11:45pm – 122 W. Barton Cove – Natural Death 06-06-18 – 4:00am – 464 E. Brick – Persons in Disagreement 06-06-18 – 5:32am – 206 Amy Circle – Criminal Mischief 06-06-18 – 3:20pm – 1120 Highway 77 – Battery 06-06-18 – 6:00pm – 545 Par #6 – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 06-06-18 – 10:37am – Highway 64 – Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 06-06-18 – 1:30pm – 323 Block – Theft of Property 06-06-18 – 3:00pm – 96 Judge Smith – Criminal Trespass 06-06-18 – 3:20pm – 96 Judge Smith – Obstructing Governmental Operations 06-06-18 – 4:33pm – 106 Walnut – Harassing Communications 06-06-18 – 3:15pm – 96 Judge Smith – Obstructing Governmental Operations 06-06-18 – 6:00pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-06-18 – 9:21pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4oz 06-07-18 – 2:40am – 113 Lori Criminal Trespass 06-07-18 – 12:02am – Forrest Park – ORD 107 06-07-18 – 12:05am – 80 Beech – Criminal Mischief / Terroristic Act x 7 06-07-18 – 8:00am – 86 Willow – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Theft of Property 06-07-18 – 10:28am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-07-18 – 10:45am – 3671 I55 – Criminal Mischief 06-07-18 – 9:30am – 608 N. Riverwind – Welfare Concern 06-08-18 – 12:10am – 308 Bancario – Commercial Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 06-08-18 – 9:45am – 125 Chestnut – Harassment 06-08-18 – 7:30am – I-55 East Service Road – Found Property 06-08-18 – 5:45pm – 122 Cottonwood Cove – Criminal Trespass 06-08-18 – 7:20pm – 101 Brougham – Persons in Disagreement 06-08-18 – 11:55pm – 407 Birdie #9 – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 06-09-18 – 10:00pm – Birdie Suspended Driver License / Refusal to Submit 06-09-18 – 11:54pm – 180 N. George Circle – Theft of Vehicle 06-09-18 – 11:00pm – 527 Par #7 – Criminal Mischief 06-09-18 – 10:30am – 108 Willow – Assault on a Family Member 06-09-18 – 6:36pm – 133 Military Road – Found Property 06-09-18 – 9:17pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-09-18 – 11:21pm – 313 Toni – Assault on a Family Member 06-09-18 – 10:15pm – Surry Trace – Aggravated Assault 06-10-18 – 12:38pm – 717 Pleasant Woods – Breaking and Entering 06-10-18 – 12:00am – 339 Park – General Information 06-10-18 – 10:52pm – 810 Belle Rive – Persons in Disagreement / Harassing Communications

West Memphis Police Reports 06/04/18 – 06/10/18

6/4/18 2:20 1926 N Avalon ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/4/18 8:12 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/4/18 8:35 604 Rice St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 9:19 2403 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 10:10 910 Pryor DR FORGERY 6/4/18 11:08 714 Wilson RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/4/18 13:33 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/5/18 14:26 500 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/4/18 13:57 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 14:02 2050 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/4/18 15:00 North 7th Street / East Broadway Ave POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 6/4/18 15:30 Birch Street/South Avalon Street POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 6/4/18 16:06 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 16:24 532 Lois Marie CV THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS 6/4/18 17:00 190 N Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 6/4/18 22:53 396 Three Forks RD 5 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 6/5/18 1:33 2050 E Broadway AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/5/18 2:13 1101 S Avalon ST LOITERING 6/5/18 2:20 820 Walnut DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 6/5/18 2:36 119 S 12Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/5/18 2:47 726 Sula LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/5/18 3:33 119 S 12Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/5/18 3:57 607 S Avalon ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/5/18 4:41 3106 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 6/5/18 5:05 505 N 27Th ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/5/18 8:41 224 Roosevelt AVE THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 6/5/18 10:43 2007 S Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/5/18 11:00 North Avalon/West Bond POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 6/5/18 12:57 1800 N Missouri ST ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 6/5/18 13:43 217 N 5Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/5/18 14:19 500 W Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/5/18 14:20 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/5/18 14:45 1706 Pine Ridge DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/5/18 14:44 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/5/18 15:58 263 Garrison AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/5/18 16:33 4112 E Service RD A RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 6/5/18 17:02 625 E 26Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/5/18 18:14 1100 block to the 1500 block of E. Harrison AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/5/18 19:06 325 S 16Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 6/5/18 19:19 3102 E Polk AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/6/18 0:29 1700 Missouri ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/6/18 0:40 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/6/18 1:35 424 N Roselawn DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/6/18 2:10 3306 Church ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/6/18 2:43 2950 E Jackson AVE 96 LOITERING 6/6/18 5:55 Jackson/ Woods POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/6/18 8:32 1600 N Missouri St. LOITERING 6/6/18 9:38 5Th Street / Broadway Ave FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 6/6/18 10:04 1287 S 8Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/6/18 13:36 3900 Petro RD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/6/18 11:49 Polk / Walker DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/6/18 12:16 581 E Broadway BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 6/6/18 12:39 120 W Broadway BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 6/6/18 14:06 813 Walnut DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/6/18 14:37 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/6/18 15:25 208 W Cooper AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/6/18 20:54 524 S 16Th ST UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE (CAUSES DEATH OR SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY) 6/6/18 21:34 634 S 7Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/6/18 23:45 1250 W Broadway AVE 1 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/7/18 1:17 321 S 20Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/7/18 9:10 210 Fallis DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 6/7/18 10:53 100 Court St. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/7/18 14:19 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/7/18 14:24 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 6/7/18 15:08 3106 E Broadway BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/7/18 17:43 West Service Road / Missouri Street LOITERING 6/7/18 19:03 1405 Missouri ST A VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/8/18 7:11 3988 E Service RD 148 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/8/18 11:26 600 N 7Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY 6/8/18 12:09 South Avalon/Cannon OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 6/8/18 13:05 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 6/8/18 13:27 110 W Polk AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 6/8/18 13:39 E. Broadway/N. 5th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/8/18 13:41 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 6/8/18 14:03 301 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/8/18 15:38 600 W Broadway AVE 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM A COIN OPERATION MACHINE 6/8/18 15:49 South Avalon Street/West Jackson Avenue GENERAL INFORMATION 6/8/18 16:34 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/9/18 3:00 609 Balfour RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/9/18 3:28 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/9/18 8:02 626 E Broadway Ave. FOUND PROPERTY 6/9/18 11:27 Missouri/ West Barton POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/9/18 11:31 1336 S Avalon ST 7 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/9/18 12:22 825 N College BLVD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/9/18 14:19 SL Henry/ S. Walker DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/9/18 16:27 Avalon/ Broadway OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION 6/9/18 17:23 500 W Broadway AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/9/18 18:27 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/9/18 18:55 415 Gibson AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/ THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/9/18 20:01 1924 Scottwood ST POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE / MARIJUANA (MISDEMEANOR) 6/9/18 23:20 1101 S Avalon ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/9/18 23:23 523 S 15th St Homicide – MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 6/10/18 0:42 1917 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/10/18 0:56 603 S Avalon ST LOITERING 6/10/18 1:00 1402 Crestmere ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/10/18 3:31 813 S 18Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 6/10/18 5:00 813 S 18Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/10/18 10:33 326 N Worthington DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/10/18 10:48 905 Missouri ST 1 LOITERING 6/10/18 13:35 531 S 15Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/10/18 14:34 403 N 35Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 6/10/18 16:02 503 N 14Th ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/10/18 17:48 East Broadway Avenue / South 25th Street NO SEAT BELT 6/10/18 18:11 303 S 12Th ST LOITERING 6/10/18 22:07 486 Stuart AVE BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/10/18 22:39 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 6/10/18 23:32 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/10/18 23:51 2910 E Polk AVE BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER

Marion Police Reports 06/04/18 – 06/10/18