M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE

For Saturday, June 23, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) For the next four weeks, your focus will turn to home, family and your personal life. This is the perfect time for family discussions and home repairs.

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks with a busy schedule of short trips, errands and conversations with everyone. Increased reading and writing are likely.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Money, cash flow and earnings are your focus in the next four weeks. Value your moneymaking ideas. You're a clever sign!

CANCER June 21 to July 22) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. People and favorable opportunities will come your way.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Keep a low profile during the next four weeks. Work alone or behind the scenes. This is a great time to shop for wardrobe treasures.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You are popular during the next four weeks. Have fun when hanging out with younger people. Enjoy spending time with friends and interacting with clubs and groups.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you. This means bosses, parents and teachers are impressed! Use this to your advantage.

chance to travel or get further education or training during the next four weeks. You want to expand your horizons during this exciting time ahead!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) The next four weeks are intense! Travel will appeal to you; nevertheless, discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt are important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Focus on close friendships and partnerships throughout the next four weeks. During this time, you also will need more sleep and more rest. (That's a fact.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You want to be as efficient, productive and effective as possible in the next four weeks. This is why you will work hard to get the best results for your efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) It's play city for Pisces for the next four weeks! Slip away on a vacation. Romance is favored. Fun times with children, as well as sporting events, are tops on your menu. Yay, you!

BORN TODAY: You are a natural leader. You also are a problem-solver who values your privacy and your personal life. For the most part, this year will be about your personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so you are able help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with memories of these relationships.

