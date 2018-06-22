Oma-Hogs! Razorbacks on a roll in College World Series

Arkansas 2-0, headed to winner’s bracket final tonight

By Ralph Hardin

ralphhardin@ gmail.com They’re calling the Hogs in Omaha.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are rolling in the College World Series, having won two straight at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. And the Hogs look to keep on keeping on tonight — as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

Yes, the weather has played havoc with the game schedule, but Arkansas has weathered the challenge, bashing Texas 11-5 on Sunday (including a threehour rain delay), and then putting Texas Tech away 74 on Wednesday (again, after not only having the game postponed from its originally scheduled Tuesday but also enduring another rain delay).

Now the Hogs will face the winner of an elimination game between Texas Tech and Florida. If the rain stays away, the Razorbacks will take the field at 7 p.m. tonight. The game will air on ESPN.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have slugged its way deep into the College World Series — the pitching hasn’t been too shabby either.

Photo courtesy of arkansasrazorbacks.com