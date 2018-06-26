After the Storm

Better Business Bureau offers tips following heavy rains, high winds

ncrawford@bbbmid south.org The storms that hit the Mid-South yesterday knocked out power and toppled trees. Homeowners are now faced with removing fallen trees and repairing the damage. The Better Business Bureau advises homeowners to check out companies prior to hiring.

Homeowners are often in a hurry and desperate for repairs following a storm. Storm chasers often go door to door offering too good to be true deals on repairs. Unfortunately, some don’t have the expertise or necessary license to properly complete those repairs and may not be around later if more work is needed. In Shelby County, jobs under $3,000 don’t require a competency license, but repairs over $3,000 do. The requirements in other counties and municipalities may vary.

BBB offers the following tips for choosing a reputable, trustworthy contractor: • Although you may be anxious to get things back to normal, avoid acting in haste. Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage until a reputable contractor can make permanent repairs. Remember that you may have to wait for a reputable company to get to your repairs.

• Check with your insurance company about policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Keep copies of receipts for emergency repairs for reimbursement later. Take pictures or videos of the damage.

• Check out companies at bbb.org prior to hiring. Find out what their rating is and if they’re BBB Accredited. You can read the text of complaints and customer reviews and the business’s response to these on its BBB Business Profile.

• BBB can provide you a list of reputable BBB Accredited Businesses to choose from. You can also limit your search on bbb.org to BBB Accredited Businesses only.

• Get everything in writing, with descriptions of the work and materials and the proposed timeframe for completion. Make sure you have the company’s contact information including a physical address and phone number.

• Never pay the full amount of repairs in advance. BBB recommends that you pay no more than 30 percent up front. Pay with a credit card if possible.

Read more BBB tips regarding home improvement scams at bbb.org/storm.

From Nancy Crawford