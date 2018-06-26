Boys & Girls Club ‘falls’ back into action

The long- running local youth organization is approaching it’s fall season, offering six athletic programs for youths of all grades

The West Memphis Boys and Girls Club kicks off their 56th season this fall with a variety of annual sports programs that the club offers as well as the introduction of 3rd-12th grade volleyball.

Executive Director Darin McCollum says the addition of volleyball for girls in the fall comes from the Boys and Girls Club’s desire to meet any request or needs from parents and kids in the Crittenden County community.

“Like any program we have, if we have a group of parents and kids that approach us to start a new program, we will always offer that program,” McCollum said. “If it makes, we’ll continue to do it. If it doesn’t, we won’t continue to do it.

This year we had a group of parents wanting us to start a volleyball program.

So, we decided to make a run at it this fall. Like all of our programs, if parents and kids want to see it, we’ll do our best to offer it.”

Along with volleyball, the Boys and Girls Club will offer softball (grades 1-9) and cheerleading (grades pre-k through 6) for girls this fall. For boys, the club offers tackle football in two age groups, grades 1-3 and 4-6. Both boys and girls may participate in soccer (grades prek through 12) and flag football for grades pre-k through 1st grade.

Despite a declining number of youth football players around the country and in Crittenden County, McCollum expects there to still be four teams in each tackle football league this season but says that kids are obviously able to choose freely from the variety of sports the Boys and Girls Club offers and can play multiple sports during the fall.

“Numbers in tackle football are going down in youth in particular nationwide because of the concussions and stuff that’s going on at the high school, college and pro levels,” McCollum said.

“Some kids would rather play soccer than football because it’s safer or because they just enjoy the game of soccer more.”

The organization is approaching their fourth season of offering soccer.

“It gives the kids an opportunity to paly whatever sport they want,” McCollum said. “They don’t have to choose any particular sport. Some kids play multiple sports. In the spring, some kids play baseball and soccer. In the fall, some will play football and soccer. This fall, we will probably have some that will play fall softball and volleyball and we work our schedules around the kids.”

But, the Boys and Girls Club consist of much more than simply offering children opportunities to grow on the field or court.

Along with physical fitness, the organization offers tutoring and help with homework, drug and alcohol awareness classes, help learning how to handle bullying, cyber security programs and even has classes set up to teach children how to tend gardens and grow their own food.

All of those programs, along with background checks for all of it’s employees and volunteers, helps the Boys and Girls Club achieve their two goals of, first, allowing children a safe, productive place to spend their free time and, second, to help kids have fun and build early-life relationships with their peers.

“We want to help families and kids have a safe place to go with positive role models,” McCollum said.

“We offer a variety of programs that pretty much address every need a kid may have…We try to offer everything that a kid could want or need in the community. Our goals are to keep them safe and let them have fun. The kids learn and improve in there with that, but, everything we do, we try to make fun and safe.”

In the spirit of catering to the entire Crittenden County Community, the Boys and Girls Club has recently been working on taking some of those programs to the children that can’t make it to the club house in West Memphis.

The organization has partnered with the Marion Parks and Recreation Committee and the three Marion Magnet schools to have sites for after-school programs in Marion for those children who can’t find transportation to West Memphis.

Registration for fall sports at the West Memphis Boys and Girls Club starts on Monday, July 12 and ends August 18. The club offers special discounts for people who sign up before July 15.

For more information, call the West Memphis Boys and Girls Club at 870-7351658 or stop by the club house at 990 North Missouri Street in West Memphis.

By Collins Peeples