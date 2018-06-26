Girls Club’s top three

The J.W. Rich Girls Club recently wrapped up their machine-pitch summer softball season. Finishing first in the season and tournament were the Tom Young Attorney Hotshots (pictured above), coached by Sydney Laird and Brad Laird (not pictured). Placing second in the 9U league’s seaosn and tournament were the 3m Transit Tsunami (directly below), coached by Jason Ray, Porsha Ray, Brad Moore and Jonathan Beggs. Rounding out the top three teams for the Girls Club, the Jena VanSickle-ReMax Diamond Divas (bottom page) finished third in season and tournament play. The Divas were coached by Jena VanSickle, BJ Kirtley and Bradley Gill.

By Collins Peeples