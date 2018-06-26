Grizzlies look to revive Grit-N-Grind in draft

Memphis took a defensive approach with two picks this season and seems intent on reestablishing the Memphis mentality

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone and the Memphis Grizzlies made their intentions clear.

After many, including myself, wrote about the death of Grit-N-Grind, after the Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph and Tony Allen and suffered a dismal 22-60 record last season, the Grizzlies front office illustrated, with their picks of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jevon Carter, Memphis’ desire to reestablish the defensive Memphis philosophy.

Jackson, taken fourth overall by the Grizzlies this past week, is being hailed by the Memphis media as a player who can come in and make an immediate impact on defense. The one-year player at Michigan State University averaged 5.8 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 3 blocks and 10.9 points per game last season. At 6-foot-11, Jackson will be tied for the second tallest player on the Grizzlies roster and the forward will at least have two other real big men in Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green to help him grow and limit the pressure that is put on the top-four pick.

Even by going with a point guard in the second round, Memphis’ draft strategy still screamed defense with the selection of Carter. In four seasons at West Virginia, Carter was named NABC Defensive Player of the Year twice (16-17, 1718) and was a second team Consensus All-American last season. In his senior season with the Mountaineers, Carter 17.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3 steals per contest.

With Jackson not necessarily being a flashy name, the spin coming out of Memphis has been that the two newest members of the Beale Street Blue can help us become what we once were, a dominate defensive force though last season, despite the abysmal record, the Grizz finished about mid-pack in points allowed, giving up 105.5 points per game, good for 15th least in the league.

The numbers would imply that Memphis could have benefited more from some fire power, pumping in a second-to-last 99.3 points per game last season. Trae Young, a freshman point guard at Oklahoma last season who was taken fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks, pushed through 27.4 points while dishing out 8.7 assists per game last season. Small forwards Kevin Knox (Kentucky) and Mikal Bridges (Villanova) were also on the board when the Grizz picked, eventually going at the nine and 10 spots respectively, but drafting either in the top-four would’ve been a stretch.

So, with our two newest players in the (We Don’t) Bluff City, how do we recreate the magic that was Grit-N-Grind? Having Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, players who remember the aggressive Memphis mentality, will help so that they can help instill it in the new Memphians. And, topnotch defense is surely a big part of it.

But, as much as Grit-NGrind was an aggressive, in-your-face, slow-thegame- down, defensive approach, it was equally as much an attitude, a swagger that the Grizzlies had about them each time they took the court, making the other team glad that they were in an arena and not in a dark alley.

Grit-N-Grind is nicknames like “The Grindfather” and “The Bully on the Block”. It’s Mike Conley flying back into action like the Cape Crusader with a mask guarding his broken face in 2015. Grit-N-Grind is Super Grizz unveiling a banner at the top of the Fed Ex Forum that reads “Whoop that Trick” as Grizzlies fans erupt and cheer Memphis on to a Game 6 victory over San Antonio in the playoffs.

Only time will tell if the Memphis rookies have what it takes to adapt to the gutter Memphis mentality and if that type of physiology and physicality can, in fact, ever been reassembled.

By Collins Peeples