For Wednesday, June 27, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to make your pitch to bosses, parents and VIPs, because people are in a happy mood. Plus, you look good in their eyes. Use this to your advantage!

This is a wonderful day to make travel plans. It's also a great day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, higher education, medicine and the law. Get on it!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Discussions about shared property, inheritances and redtape issues will be positive today. (And things likely will land in your favor.) Yay!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others, including members of the general public. Either way, conversations will be upbeat, friendly and optimistic!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Work-related travel will please you today. If you don't travel, you still will enjoy involvement with groups, especially

people from other countries or different

cultures.

VIRGO Aug. Sept. 22) This is a playful, optimistic day! Enjoy parties, fun activities with children, sports events and anything to do with the arts. Meet some friends for happy hour.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. It's also a great day to entertain family and friends at home. Invite the gang over for pizza and beer!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because you are in such a positive frame of mind today, you will do well in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. Your words are like gold! (Yadda, yadda, yadda.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

'There's money in them thar hills!' This is an excellent day for business and commerce. You also might see ways to boost your income.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a peaceful, contented day. You have a warm feeling in your tummy, and all is well with the world. Enjoy your Thursday!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes, because it feels better. You're in a positive frame of mind; nevertheless, you want a bit of privacy.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Group activities and your involvement in clubs and organizations will please you today – especially interactions with female colleagues. This is a great day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone.

BORN TODAY: You are sociable and witty – a real crowd-pleaser. You are goal-oriented and hate failure. Exciting changes and new beginnings await you this year! This is the year to take the initiative and clarify your goals. What you begin now will unfold in the future, because this is the beginning of a new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year as well. (Bonus!)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)