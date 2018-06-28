AGFC suspends permits for venomous species

Commission temporarily suspends new permits for importing, breeding, selling venomous or poisonous species

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com LITTLE ROCK Commissioners voted to temporarily suspend the issuance of new Wildlife Importation and Wildlife Breeder/Dealer permits for venomous or poisonous wildlife species at today’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The 120-day suspension only affects people seeking to apply for a permit to import, sell or breed venomous or poisonous wildlife species. This suspension does not impact anyone who already possesses a Wildlife Breeder/Dealer or Wildlife Importation permit.

Accredited members of the American Zoo and Aquarium Association also are exempt from this suspension of new permits.

This revision will be conducted in cooperation with other government agencies, experts in the field and other stakeholders. Once revised regulations are prepared, they will be distributed for public comment.