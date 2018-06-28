Brining the HYPE to Dallas

Team HYPE 14U recently traveled to Texas and left with a major championship

They say everything’s bigger in Texas. That was certainly the case for the elevated play of one local boys basketball AAU program as Team HYPE 14U stepped their game up in the Lone Star state, going 4-1 in the Future 150 Main Event Tournament in Dallas and returning to Arkansas as champions.

Future150.com is one of the leading national exposure websites in the country, a platform used by college coaches to scout young talent on the junior high and high school levels. The company also compiles an annual list, ranking players from grades 6-12.

For the HYPE program, winning the tournament meant recognition on the national level. In the world of AAU basketball, sponsorship from Nike, Adidas and Under Armor are key, meaning national prominence and elite gear.

HYPE is currently without a major shoe sponsor, but athletic director Vernon Wilson hopes to see that change soon, possibly after this year’s national tournament in Alabama. In the meantime, HYPE made a good start by defeating Nike CY Fair Elite in Dallas.

“That’s key to our program because, when you’re trying to get shoe sponsorship, you need to beat some shoe sponsored teams,” Wilson said. “We beat some this year already and competed well against some others. We’re looking to go back to the national tournament in Alabama and hopefully, if we can do good in that tournament, we can get a shoe deal with somebody next summer.”

Helping lift HYPE to that championship in Dallas, Earle incoming freshman Jayden Smith pumped in 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the 14U championship contest.

Performing at that caliber in Texas, on one of the largest stages in 14U AAU boys basketball, Wilson hopes that Smith drew the attention of the scouts and couches that were undoubtedly in attendance.

“That’s the main reason I started the HYPE organization, to keep kids out of trouble and get the top talent in the area some exposure and some college opportunities,” Wilson said. “We’re just trying to open some doors for local kids and exposure them to some different places and different cities.”

Along with college exposure, another great benefit of AAU basketball, according to Wilson, is the traveling opportunities that constant tournaments around the country provide. Along with another trip to Alabama this season, Wilson says he’s in the process of finalizing a trip for the HYPE organization to Las Vegas this July.

“We’re trying to take them out there to another exposure tournament and get some of our talent exposed,” Wilson said.

But fans don’t have to buy a plane ticket or travel across country to see HYPE in action. The organization provides summer league play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with its tournament for children in grades 3-6 beginning this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the HYPE Sports Academy at 2460 Old Highway 64 in Crawfordsville, Arkansas.

By Collins Peeples