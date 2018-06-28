Getting ready for the 4th of July!

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist This the time of year we celebrate the greatest nation in history. There are a few people that constantly say bad things and try to put our county down. I am sure there are many people that love our country that would gladly give these people a ONE-WAY ticket to Russia, China, or especially the Arab countries. Foreign citizens beg and die to get into America. I can’t think of any group willing to die to get into these other countries.

There have been many changes since our founding fathers signed The Declaration of Independence. There are traditions we enjoy for the 4th, such as eating watermelon, going to the lake to fish and relax, games, great BBQ, and of course Fireworks. Tilden Rodgers Park has some events scheduled and as always, a lot of people fishing, just walking, and firing up the BBQ grills. This is a great place for family fun.

Horseshoe Lake has an all day schedule of events that tie place on SATURDAY JULY 7, 2018 instead of July 4th, starting with the 5K race at 6:15 a.m. Registration and check in at Bonds’ Grocery parking lot. The Tour de Horseshoe (bicycle race) will register at the Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church at 8 a.m.

There is a $25 entry fee for each event. Trophies and plaques will be awarded to the winners.

For folks that have a boat, the Boat Parade line up begins at 4:15 at the new Nancy and Pat Bonds’ public ramp. There is no charge to launch. There are many nice piers on the lake and the Pier Judging gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

The highlight of the day is the spectacular fireworks display that fires up about dark, roughly 8:30 p.m.

Find a friend that has a pier on the lake and enjoy the display. Often the dock owners will do some BBQ and other goodies. Make sure to bring the kids.

The fishing has improved with the advent of the full moon. A full moon always helps the fishing because bream and other fish spawn, probably for the last time of this year.

Midway Lake appears to be the most productive on big bream. Wapanocca had very few trucks and boat trailers on the launch and the trail out to the main lake was mossed over. A few but large bream are being caught, along with good catfish. This is the time for catfishing. For the next couple of months the cats will be on a feeding spree and they are easy to catch in almost any lake or in the rivers. River fishing requires special equipment and larger boats, but 50100 pound fish are fairly common. To start fishing the rivers, go with an experienced fisherman or guide that has the proper equipment and knows where to go. It is a thrill to get one of these monster cats on the rod and reel. If any serious fisherman wants some company, Papa Duck would like to go along and do a story with pictures. Call me.

Remember that BBQ is part of the 4th. Some of the best is done at Bonds’ Store just before you get to the lake. The big smoker turns out some of THE BEST ribs, butts, and chicken you have ever eaten. Call and reserve your BBQ at 870-3392464.

Enjoy this national holiday and thank the Good Lord that you are an American and live in the most wonderful place in the world. Papa Duck is from the old school, so if you do not love America, then leave. Thousands of people would gladly take your place.

Take that youngin’ with you. You will both be glad you did. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates mounting your trophies quickly at a reasonable price, and you will be glad to hang it in the trophy room.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-7332-0455 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

John Criner