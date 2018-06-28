HOROSCOPE MOE©§C©IPE

9 oJJU^mivs ^9 äw-ikiv (Marci toApri: For Friday, June 29, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Note to parents: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, your mind is full of creative ideas!

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages will occur. Expect a surprise knock at the door.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) New faces, new places and new ideas – something unexpected – will occur today. Note: this is an accident- prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because it's a crapshoot. You might find money, or you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Things are buzzing today! You feel spontaneous and impulsive. Even though you're thinking fast, give yourself some wiggle room to retreat or change your mind. If out shopping, save your receipts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a restless day for you, because it's hard to relax. Ideas keep flowing, and something in the back of your mind is nagging you. This influence is just for today. Relax.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A friend might surprise you today, or you might encounter or join an unusual group. Whatever happens will be entertaining and interesting!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Doublecheck instructions and details if bosses, parents or VIPs ask you to do something today. It's a constantly changing landscape, and you might misread your signals. Double-check everything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Travel plans will be canceled, changed or rescheduled today. Likewise, school plans also might change. It's not a boring day!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Doublecheck details about banking, shared property and inheritances today, because something might suddenly change. Don't be in the dark. Make sure you know what's happening.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Afriend or a partner will surprise you today by saying or doing something you least expect. You can't prepare for this, but you can at least know that a surprise is heading your way!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your work routine will change today because of the breakdown of technology or the introduction of new technology. Staff shortages, canceled appointments or broken equipment are possible. (Aaggh!)

YOU BORN TODAY: You have an appealing natural poise. You are outgoing, witty and kind to others. In this busy, social year, you want to live life to the fullest! It will be a a funloving time. Appreciate the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Focus on the positive. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight.

