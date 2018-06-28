Oregon State steals Game Two

Arkansas couldn’t grab the final out and the College World Series proceeds to Game Three tonight

In the top of the ninth inning on a 2-1 count, a foul ball floated down the first base line off the bat of Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier, landing between three Arkansas players, but it not fall harmlessly.

With Oregon State trailing Arkansas 3-2 and the Beavers down to what could have been their final strike of the 2018 College World Series, Grenier was given an extra life and he utilized it to the tune of a single into left field, scoring Zach Clayton from third and tying the game up at three apiece.

Arkansas closer Matt Cornin, who picked up the save in Game One, setting the school record for saves in a season, clearly had become fatigued. Cornin pitched 14 pitches the night before and, on his 36th pitch of Game Two, allowed the RBI single to Grenier.

Cornin, pitching in the low 90’s, had begun missing his locations with his typically deadly fastball.

With Grenier on first, that lack of location hurt Arkansas as, one batter later, right fielder Trevor Larnach launched his team-leading 19th homerun of the season over the fence in right field, giving Oregon State a 5-3 lead before Cornin could close out the inning.

The lead change came as a shock to scores of Arkansas fans that packed TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska but it certainly didn’t come as that big of a surprise Oregon State, a team that is now 11-8-1 when trailing after the sixth inning and, last night, blemished Arkansas’ record after six to 40-3.

The Razorbacks attempted a really in the bottom of the night as Jax Biggers singled to center, only to become a part of a gameending double-play two batters later.

With the College World Series now back even, tied up at 1-1, the recipient of college baseball’s biggest honor will be decided tonight with game time slated for 5:30 and aired on ESPN.

By Collins Peeples