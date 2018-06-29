Church Announcements

East Arkansas District Association Congress: The 80th annual session of the East Arkansas District Congress of Christian Education will convene at 5:45 p.m. nightly, July 812, 2018 at Second St. John M. B. Church, located at 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. The Sunday night speaker will be Dr. K. C. McKenney, Congress President and pastor of First Baptist Church of Edmondson. The EADA Congress will offer the following adult courses: Baptist Doctrine taught by Pastor G. B. Steele; Equipping Laymen to Serve taught by Dr. K. C. McKenney; Introduction to Discipleship taught by Pastor Steven Chitman and Effective Bible Reading taught by Pastor Frederick Anthony. The East Arkansas District Congress will also offer children and youth classes for ages 3 to 18. This year’s theme is, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally As We Grow Disciples For Christ.” The Congress is asking all pastors and ministers to attend the Congress this year. We need your support in our district. Our unity ensures improvement in our churches and community. Dr. K. C. McKenney, Congress President. Mrs. Carolyn V. Jackson, Congress Dean.

2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Praise and Worship Sunday, July 1 at 3 p.m. Guests include Dad and the Delta Jubelairs of Round Pond, Sisters N Christ, Worship Ministry Community Choir and Bro. Otha Lee Brown. Summer Revival Thursday, July 5 and Friday July 6 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker Bishop Michael Robinson of God Ministries Christian Church in Memphis. Come out an be blessed. R. L. Hunter, pastor.

Hope House Ministries Donation Drive, 653 Hwy. 77 or the corner of Hwy. 77 and Afco Road: Donation Drive Saturday, June 30. A $5 donation will get you in the door and allow you to fill a banana box with whatever you need. The warehouse is full of everything including clothes, shoes, decorating items, electronics, linens, books, videos…the list is huge. Additional boxes can be obtained by donating another $5. You get one hour to make your selections and you do need an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 870-732-4902 or by commenting on Facebook. Appointments start at 9 a.m.

Old St. Paul News: We will have Children’s Church this Sunday July 1. Marriage Ministry Sunday July 1 at 5 p.m. facilitated by Pastor & First Lady Eair Anthony. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Unity Baptist Church,

719 S. 11th St., West Memphis: Annual Ushers Day Sunday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. Guests will be Pastor Arthur Jackson and New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Clarkedale. Pastor Jackson will deliver the message. Sis. Beulah Neely, sponsor. Dr. Herman Coleman, host pastor.

Whole Truth Gospel Fellowship, 524 2nd St., Earle: 26th Annual Convention Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. nightly. Saturday (official night) at 5 p.m. Hosted by Apostle Eddie Wilson Sr. and Prophetess Virginia Wilson. For more information call 870-629-9043.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry,