Dear Abby By Abigail Van Buren

Freshman’s plans for college include breast enhancement

DEAR ABBY: My wife's niece, a high school senior, is a beautiful girl with an excellent, well-proportioned figure. Like many girls her age, she's narcissistic and obsessed with her looks, and constantly posting pictures of herself on social media.

She's off to college in a few months, and 'in order to ensure she's attractive to boys,' wants to get a boob job. She works in a clothing store and has saved toward the cost.

Her mother and aunt are supportive and willing to help her pay for it. Their logic is, they both had boob jobs. However, they had theirs done well into their 40s, after their children were born and as clear-thinking adults. I feel being supportive of an 18-year-old making such a major decision for what I think is the wrong reason is irresponsible parenting.

I know it's absolutely none of my business, and I won't say a word, but I wonder what your commonsense opinion is. They do read your column. -RATIONAL UNCLE IN THE WEST DEAR UNCLE: I agree with you that getting breast enhancement surgery to be more attractive to boys is doing it for the wrong reason. But my 'commonsense' opinion is that if the cosmetic surgery is approved by the girl's mother and aunt, for your own safety, you should stay out of the minefield. *** DEAR ABBY: My 23-yearold son, 'John,' got his girlfriend, 'Jane,' pregnant. Everyone seemed to be happy — I know I was — even though they were not going to get married.

Well, they had a big fight and Jane moved out. They say their relationship is over and irreparable. I want to have a baby shower for my son because he is going to need stuff at his house, too. Jane does not want to attend. Can I have a baby shower for my son? — GRANDMA IN WAITING DEAR GRANDMA: Under the circumstances, a shower for your son would be appropriate for the reason you stated in your letter. Jane's absence should not prevent there from being one. However, I hope with time the drama will subside, and Jane will realize children need both parents present in their lives and will be able to successfully co-parent with your son. *** DEAR ABBY: Over the past few months, my husband and I have been getting phone calls claiming we have been charged with a crime and face dire consequences if we don't return the call immediately. As a recent law enforcement retiree, my husband knows these calls are bogus.

Please remind your readers NO ONE is ever informed of legitimate legal action against them by a pre-recorded phone call. This includes the IRS. Notice of legitimate action is sent through the postal service or personally delivered by a court-designated representative, usually the police. I don't want any of your readers, especially retirees, to fall victim to this scam. -RETIREES, WATCH OUT!

DEAR READERS: If you haven't heard or read about this kind of scam — which can be very scary — please share this item with friends and relatives. I received one of these messages about six months ago, and one of my staff members got one a few days ago. Do not engage with these con artists. If you happen to pick up the phone, say nothing and just hang up. *** Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.