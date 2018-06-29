Gospel fellowship July 11-14

Earle church invites the community to come be a part of 26th annual Fellowship Convention

Whole Truth Gospel Church of Earle will be hosting a special Fellowship Convention next month.

Whole Truth, located at 524 2nd St., Earle will present “A Vision of Unity” at the 26th Annual Convention, taking place Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. nightly (5 p.m. Saturday).

“Join us for prayer, praise and worship, preaching, deliverance and miracles,” invites Apostle Eddie Wilson Sr.

The Convention will be hosted and presented by Apostle Eddie Wilson Sr.

and Prophetess Virginia Wilson. For more information call 870-629-9043.

