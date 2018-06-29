Hogs go quietly in Game Three

Arkansas’ offense could never get going and the Razorbacks fall in the rubber match of the College World Series Finals

As the old baseball adage goes, good pitching will always beat good hitting and the Arkansas Razorbacks (48-21 overall) ran into a buzz saw last night in form of Oregon State starting pitcher Kevin Abel.

The Beavers freshman pitcher put on a clinic from the mound, tossing 129 pitches over nine innings and picking up 10 strikeouts and limiting Arkansas to just two hits as he almost single handily propelled Oregon State (55-19-1) a 50 victory over Arkansas and a College World Series championship, Oregon State’s third in school history.

The Razorbacks were within striking distance early. Already down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Grant Koch led off the Hogs half of the inning with a double to left field. Koch, however, would only advance 90 feet as, with the bases loaded, a pen full of Hogs were left on the field. In that third inning, Koch began making quick work of Arkansas hitters and continued the trend throughout the rest of his competegame performance, sitting down the last 20 Razorbacks bats he faced.

Of course, Arkansas’ bats had been surprisingly quit all series. With the two hits from last night’s loss, the fewest hits ever totaled in a College World Series Finals game, the Razorbacks tallied up just 12 hits throughout the three-game series.

The Hogs, who swung the bat for a .330 average in their first three wins of the College World Series, hit below .150 in their last three games against Oregon State and only managed three hits in Game One, which Arkansas won 4-1. The last game of the College World Series was certainly much different than the first, as the Hogs began their run with an 115 win over Texas and ended it on their first shutout of the entire season.

As it will certainly continue to be talked about, Oregon State’s momentum appeared to have started before Game Three ever began, in the ninth inning of Game Two when a foul ball fell in between three Hogs players that, had it landed in either of their gloves, would have signified a 3-2 win and the first ever College World Series Finals victory for Arkansas. Instead, with one last breath of life, Oregon State capitalized, tying the game at three and eventually stealing a 5-3 Game Two win.

The Game Three loss is a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar Arkansas which included a 21-12 conference record, a .299 overall team batting average and a perfect season from Razorbacks ace Blaine Knight who won game one of the College World Series and ended the year with a 14-0 record, 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts.

By Collins Peeples