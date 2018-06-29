HOROSCOPE

AMES(Maurdh21tt©Apri1®) For Saturday, June 30, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Focus on family today and entertaining at home. You also might be more involved with a parent than you usually are. (It's just what's happening.)

A short trip will please you today. This is a busy time for you because of increased reading, writing, visits and errands.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Money issues are on your mind. You're thinking of ways to boost your earnings. Many of you also are contemplating major purchases. Ka-ching!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You are empowered now with the Sun in your sign. This happens only once a year, and it lasts for four weeks. Make the most of this! Go after what you want.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You prefer to work behind the scenes, because you need to catch your breath and regroup. In a few weeks, when your birthday arrives, you will be out there front and center!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today, because this is what will benefit you now. Share your ideas for the future with someone, because his or her feedback will help you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Symbolically speaking, the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you. This is why you look so good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. Use this to your advantage. Make your pitch!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Grab every opportunity to travel today or this week, because you're hungry for a change of scenery. You want to learn more and meet different people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) The energy is right for you to plow through red-tape details concerning inheritances and shared property. Stay on top of this, because it's important. Don't be asleep at the switch.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You need to get more rest now, because your energy is dragging. If you get proper rest, you still can maintain a busy, productive and fun schedule.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You can be productive now, because you have high standards for yourself and others. You want life to run efficiently. You want to be effective at whatever you do. You want results for your efforts!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Make plans to play and have fun today! Enjoy the arts, sports events and social outings with others. Romance will flourish!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are warm, loving and close to family. You are imaginative, intuitive and attractive to others. It's time to simplify your life and build solid foundations. Channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline to help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)