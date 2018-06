Marriage Licenses

June 20 Steven C. Goodman, 33, and Anna K. Tisdale, 29, both of Nashville, Tennessee Oscar G. Avila, 28, and Liliana S. Santos, 26, both of Memphis Christopher P. Patterson, 48, and Najo R. Ifield, 46, both of Memphis Steven T. Hart, 48, and Karen K. Smith, 56, both of West Memphis Jonathan K. Driver, 32, of Gilmore and Lauren E. Richards, 32, of Marion Gustavo Lopez, 29, and Ana Fuentes, 30, both of Memphis Courtney L. Calloway, 37, and Stephenia D. Logan, 44, both of West Memphis June 21 Dale S. Emerson, 73, and Patricia A. Dodgen, 61, both of Lutz, Florida Juan S. Martinez, 51, and Gladys A. Mazariegos, 29, both of Memphis Omar Bernal, 20, and Kimberly A. Cibrian, 20, both of Memphis David L. Garris, 57, and Brenda O. Burnes, 59, both of

Marion

June 22 Andrew T. Landry, 27, and Morgan N. Fox, 26, both of Marion Homero A. Guardado, 35, and Dora DeHoyes, 53, both of Nashville, Tennessee Cleni Y. Amayo, 35, and Irma E. Dominaquez, 35, both of Memphis Mustafa H. Ali, 21, and Yesenia Hernandez, 28, both of Antioch, Tennessee Michael K. Williams II, 26, and Nicole S. Underhill, 31, both of Southaven, Mississippi Samuel W. Chun, 38, and Guadalupe Flores, 32, both of Lakeland, Tennessee June 25 Marco A. Chavez, 65, and Maria Delgado, 68, both of Memphis Santos P. Herrera, 39, and Maria Luju, 33, both of Memphis Edward E. McGee, 52, and Tammy T. Long, 49, both of West Memphis Claudio Alfaro, 49, and Lourdes Martinez, 53, both of Memphis Kentrell Rhodes, 40, and Marsa D. Woodson, 33, both of Jonesboro Jarvis C. Hale, Jr., 28, and Shavonna M. Jones, 28, both of Memphis Erasmo Rodriquez, 41, and Rosalinda Rivera, 36, both of Memphis June 26 Bradley J. Moore, 34, and Ashley N. Raymond, 31, both of Marion Reginald A. Peete Sr., 53 and Myra L. Andrews, 49, both of Cordova, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

June 18

Julisa Parks vs. Anthony

Parks

06-11-18 – 12:05pm – 100 Court – Theft of Property 06-11-18 – 1:00pm – 101 Carol Cove – Terroristic Threatening 06-11-18 – 8:00am – 122 Cottonwood Cove Kidnapping / Aggravated Assault 06-11-18 – 8:00am – 18 S. Dunhill – Theft of Property 06-11-18 – 9:38pm – 557 Par #10 – Persons in Disagreement 06-11-18 – 1:00pm – 900 Elizabeth Cove – Runaway 06-11-18 – 10:30pm – 557 Par #10 – Criminal Mischief 06-12-18 – 6:00pm – 800 Bayou Cove – Breaking and Entering 06-12-18 – 3:10pm – Mary Ann Pike Drive – Speeding / No Driver License 06-12-18 – 4:42pm – 414 W. Brinkley Loop #4 – Criminal Mischief 06-12-18 – 10:15pm – 3440 I55 – Theft of Property 06-14-18 – 10:30am – 121 Miller – Persons in Disagreement 06-14-18 – 11:58am – 200 Manor – Criminal Mischief 06-14-18 – 9:30am – 212 Military Road – Persons in Disagreement 06-14-18 – 1:00pm – 61 Patricia Lane – General Information 06-14-18 – 3:00pm – 324 Block – Aggravated Robbery / Theft of Property 06-14-18 – 3:19 – 324 Block Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms / Possession of Defaced Firearm / Possession of SCH VI with Purpose to Delivery 06-14-18 – 7:15pm – 901 Elizabeth Cove – Domestic Battery 06-14-18 – 7:15pm – 901 Elizabeth Cove – Obstructing Governmental Operations 06-14-18 – 5:00pm – Lori Lane – Assault 06-15-18 – 2:00pm – 419 Birdie – Theft of Property 06-15-18 – 3:00pm – 116 Sycamore – General Information 06-15-18 – 7:37pm – 100 L.H.Polk – General Information 06-15-18 – 2:15pm – 543 Par #7 – Criminal mischief 06-16-18 – 3:39am – 3148 I55 – No Driver License 06-16-18 – 8:00pm – 419 Birdie #3 – Criminal Mischief / Criminal trespass 06-16-18 – 12:00pm – 96 Judge Smith – Criminal Trespass / Harassment 06-17-18 – 5:00pm – 559 Par #2 – Criminal Mischief 06-17-18 – 6:00pm – 421 Birdie #2 – Welfare Concern 06-18-18 – 1:40am – 421 Birdie #6 – Aggravated Assault 06-18-18 – 2:30am – 421 Birdie #6 – Domestic Battery

West Memphis Police Reports 6/11/18 – 6/18/18

6/11/18 0:32 228 S 9Th ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 6/11/18 1:14 601 N 32Nd ST OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 6/11/18 1:48 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/11/18 1:49 601 N 32Nd ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/11/18 2:17 801 Mcauley CIR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/11/18 3:02 407 S Avalon ST 7 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/11/18 4:01 2918 E Polk AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 6/11/18 4:01 9th/ Perkins PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/11/18 8:03 14th Street / Mcauley Drive FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/11/18 8:53 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/11/18 9:19 2414 Thompson AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/11/18 9:22 2395 Sl Henry ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 6/11/18 11:02 210 WJackson AVE C15 FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 6/11/18 11:16 100 Court REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/11/18 11:22 Unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 6/11/18 11:34 FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 6/11/18 12:04 South 9th Street / East Polk Ave DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/11/18 14:01 221 Gibson AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 6/11/18 14:01 350 Afco RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/11/18 15:24 798 W Service RD RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 6/11/18 15:27 East Broadway/4th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/11/18 16:01 237 Ross AVE PAROLE VIOLATION 6/11/18 16:22 300 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/11/18 18:08 701 S Avalon ST 1 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/11/18 20:01 303 N Rhodes ST 18 CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/12/18 1:05 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 6/12/18 9:07 2050 E Broadway AVE FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 6/12/18 10:56 Tyler/7th Street VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/12/18 12:43 517 Woods ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 6/12/18 14:16 1800 Family Dollar PKWY THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/12/18 16:12 141 WJackson AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 6/12/18 18:27 512 Rice ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 6/12/18 20:59 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/12/18 21:44 210 WJackson AVE REQUESTARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/12/18 21:58 210 WJackson AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING

(FIREARM)

6/12/18 22:36 East Barton Avenue / Burns Street CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 6/13/18 1:18 East Broadway Avenue / South Walker Street HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 6/13/18 1:55 2400 Goodwin AVE 306 Homicide – MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 6/13/18 2:02 2416 E Barton AVE I2 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/13/18 14:05 400 Jackson Heights ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/13/18 14:06 2309 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/13/18 16:20 Sula Lane / McAuley Drive POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/13/18 18:01 1550 Ingram BLVD A BREAKING OR ENTERING / OTHER CONTAINER,

APPARATUS, OR

EQUIPMENT 6/14/18 3:19 1101 S Avalon ST K7 GENERAL INFORMATION 6/14/18 3:41 507 Highland DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/14/18 4:24 S. Avalon / Auburn POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/14/18 4:43 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/14/18 5:08 723 N 14Th ST Robbery – Aggravated 6/14/18 5:23 1101 S Avalon ST K7 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 6/14/18 8:09 3301 Kuhn RD GENERAL INFORMATION 6/14/18 11:00 717 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/14/18 11:49 1210 E Tyler AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 6/14/18 13:12 1210 E Tyler AVE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/14/18 14:46 2950 E Jackson AVE 99 BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/14/18 15:43 500 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 6/14/18 16:27 600 S Woods ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/14/18 17:00 600 S Woods ST TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE 6/14/18 17:16 610 S Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/14/18 18:21 West Jefferson Ave/ Winchell Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/14/18 18:39 711 S Avalon ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/14/18 19:45 123 S 20Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 6/14/18 23:17 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/14/18 23:28 509 Lois Marie CV POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/15/18 0:09 1901 E Service RD 1 LOITERING 6/15/18 0:14 605 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/15/18 1:25 101 W Polk AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 6/15/18 3:50 1950 N Avalon ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/15/18 4:26 400 Block of Ross POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/15/18 4:34 405 Ross AVE POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 6/15/18 4:40 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/15/18 5:20 330 S Center DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 6/15/18 8:22 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/15/18 8:46 607 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/15/18 12:19 3102 E Polk AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/15/18 13:12 unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 6/15/18 14:06 South 18th / Jackson Street FLEEING 6/15/18 14:31 3900 Petro RD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 6/15/18 14:31 Broadway/Rhodes DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/15/18 16:11 218 S 19Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/15/18 17:32 2202 Jackson Heights CV BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/15/18 18:05 2800 E Broadway AVE BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 6/15/18 17:10 100 Court ST FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 6/15/18 22:27 700 S Avalon ST 29 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 6/15/18 23:05 536 Ross AVE FALSE IMPRISONMENT 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 6/15/18 23:15 2216 E Broadway AVE 17 TERRORISTIC THREATENING 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/16/18 0:01 West Broadway Avenue / South Rhodes Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/16/18 0:19 Beatty Street / North OK Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/16/18 1:48 212 S 11Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/16/18 3:23 South Avalon Street / West Broadway Avenue THEFT BY RECEIVING

(FIREARM)

6/16/18 6:11 105 Main ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 6/16/18 9:09 3900 Petro RD A LOITERING 6/16/18 14:41 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 6/16/18 23:06 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT / IN PUBLIC EXPOSES THEIR PRIVATE PARTS 6/17/18 2:16 South Walker Street / Autumn Avenue DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 6/17/18 2:40 3102 E Polk AVE PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/17/18 4:52 South Walker Street / Autumn Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/17/18 8:54 621 S 19Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/17/18 11:41 701 Highway 77 BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 6/17/18 12:30 2003 E Service RD LOITERING 6/17/18 13:30 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR 218 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/17/18 14:42 703 S Avalon ST 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/17/18 20:47 North Avalon Street / West Oliver Avenue DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 6/17/18 23:20 East Broadway Avenue / South 22nd Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/17/18 23:31 798 W Service RD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 6/18/18 5:00 906 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 6/18/18 8:10 2004 Twist DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY

Marion Police Reports 06-11-18 – 06-18-18