Two young ball players make Giant impact on Cooperstown

Mathew Kearney and Davis York shined one on of youth baseball’s biggest stages in New York

A pair of local youths recently played ball in the same vicinity that the MLB retires their greatest as Mathew Kearney and Davis York, playing with the Germantown Giants, graced a field in Cooperstown, New York in the Cooperstown All-Star Village World Series.

The duo of 12-year-olds, both formerly of Richland Elementary and heading to West Junior High School, traveled 1,157 miles with the Giants competitive baseball team out of Germantown and head coach Justin Headly, a former player in the Boston Red Sox organization, and assistant coach Adam Neal, a former head coach of West Memphis High School baseball.

The Giants (36-16 overall) breezed through six games of pool play, which determined the team’s seeding in the actual tournament, in three days, winning all six games over teams from Cincinnati, San Diego, San Francisco and Kentucky and hanging up 11 or more runs in four of the six contest.

Contributing greatly to those offensive numbers were Kearney and Davis who pumped out four and three homeruns respectively throughout pool play.

Neal say’s the “Grit-NGrind” mentality from Memphis paid dividends in Cooperstown for Kearney.

“Mathew is just Grit-NGrind,” Neal said. “He can play anywhere on the field. He can fly. He bats in the two hole for us. He hit four home runs throughout the week. He gets after it. He’s not going to leave a game without being dirty from head to toe. He’s the kind of kid you like having and you can build a team around because you know what you’re going to get from him.”

Davis, the Giants ace according to Neal, also tossed 3 2/3 innings from the hill during pool play, allowing no runs and collecting seven strikeouts.

“Davis is our ace on the bump,” Neal said. “He throws hard. Not many people can square him up.

He can get after it and he hits in our four hole. So, he’s our cleanup hitter and he swings the bat well and strings together good atbats.”

The Giants impressive play during the first three days earned them the second overall seeding out of 52 teams in the tournament and automatically jolted them into the last 16 teams, allowing the Giants to sit back and watch the competition weed itself out.

Once the Giants did retake the field, they ran into the South Shore Rockets. After South Shore plated three off the Giants starter in the team’s first tournament game, Headly and Neal called on York to stop the bleeding. That he did, pitching 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks but accumulating 11 strikeouts in that time.

York kept the Giants in the game long enough for the Germantown catcher to launch a grandslam in the bottom of the sixth, knot the game up at five a piece and force an extra inning.

South Shore had the last laugh though, plating a run in the top of the seventh and quieting the Giants offense in the bottom of the inning to eliminate the Bluff City bunch from the tournament.

“They had a kid on the mound throwing a slider and he kept us off-balance with that slider,” Neal said. “We got to him late, but we ended up getting beat in extra innings by a run.

But, the kids played good and it was a great experience.”

That experience included so much more than simply playing seven games in five days though. Neal likened the bonding experience the boys shared to being in college together and reminded him personally of his old days coaching the Blue Devils.

“It’s just like being in college,” Neal said. “You wake up in the morning and go eat breakfast then play ball. They’ve got a bath house where everybody community showers then you go play ball, chill out, eat lunch and dinner, go to bed, get up and do it all over again… I felt like I was coaching high school baseball again, taking my kids on trips. Watching the kids enjoy themselves and compete at a high level is always a lot of fun.”

Neal says when they weren’t on the field the Giants went and saw The Incredibles 2, ate New York style pizza at a local pizzeria and, of course, visited the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, perhaps the most sacred museum in all of sports.

“We got to see everything from Babe Ruth to Ty Cobb to the greats of the game today,” Neal said.

“We saw the women’s A League of Their Own exhibit and the Negro Leagues. We got to listen to greats like Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson in a video talk about how the game gets into your soul and it’s so true. It was a great experience for the kids who love to play the game. It was fun.”

Overall at the plate during their stay in Cooperstown, the duo played like they belonged in the shrine with Kearney going 12-of-18, scoring 11 runs and driving in 10 and York going 8-of-19 at the plate with eight runs and 10 RBI’s to go along with his total of 8 1/3 innings pitched in which he allowed only two runs and struck out a grand total of 18 batters.

“Those two kids contribute so much to the team and we’re really fortunate to have them on our team and we’re glad that we get to wake up every day and coach them,” Neal said.

“They’re both really good players, really good kids and come from really good families.”

By Collins Peeples