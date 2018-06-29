We All Suffer

By Clayton Adams We all suffer and it is human nature to wonder why God allows such great suffering. Listen carefully and one hears the whisper of questions, why did God allow this? How can He be a god of love to allow such terrible suffering?

Jesus spoke often about tragedy on earth. There is the account of the man, who, from birth was blind. One day the critics asked Jesus, who sinned to cause the blindness of this man, the parents or the man? Jesus responded, “neither the man or his parents sinned, but he is blind for the glory of God.” (John 9:1-12) In another teaching session Jesus said, “Do you think that these Galileans were worse sinners than all the other Galileans, because they suffered in this way? No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish. Or those eighteen on whom the tower in Siloam fell and killed them: do you think that they were worse offenders than all the others who lived in Jerusalem? No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.” (Luke 13:1-5) Often times suffering is very private and no one can share the pain. The Bible states, “The heart knows its own bitterness, and a stranger does not share its joy. (Proverbs 14:10) We may not know the detail or depth of pain another has endured but everyone we meet is suffering and enduring pain in some way. Jesus said, “… your Father who is in heaven; for He caused His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and unrighteous. (Matthew 5:45) Consider Job, whom God said to Satan; “… have you considered My servant Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil.” Another word used to describe Job is “perfect.” (Job 1:7) God called Job, “perfect.” God did not say Job was perfect, meaning without sin, but so far as his relationship with God, he was “perfect.” When one reads the account of Job and discovers the horrible suffering he endured the obvious question to ask is, 'Why did God allow such suffering?' Joseph, sold into slavery by his brothers is someone to consider to answer why we all suffer. Looking back and reading what the Joseph and his brothers did not and could not have known – we see God working in their lives, (He is working in your life too) developing and preparing Joseph to be the second in command, under Pharaoh in Egypt.

Joseph said to his brothers, “… Do not be afraid, for am I in God's place? As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive.” (Genesis 50:20) Friend, whatever the harm and evil people and Satan have planned and intended for you, God is using to bring about His good.

A New Testament verse restates the principal found in Genesis 50:20, “For we know that all things work to the good, to those who love God and are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28) Notice the promise and the condition. The promise is that God will bring all things to “work for the good” His good. The condition for the promise is, “to those who love God and are called according to His purpose.”

I am no different than anyone else, truth be told we are all the same. We are born, we bleed, we feel pain, we are emotionally scarred in life, we are broken people and we each suffer.

We all suffer because sin was introduced into our world in the Garden of Eden. All the ills, evil and horror of humanity are the result of sin. But God, through His grace and mercy brings “good” even from the horrible.

The late and great Bible teacher R.C. Sproul wrote it this way, “When anything painful, sorrowful, or grievous befalls us, it is never an act of injustice on God's part, because God does not owe us freedom from tragedies. He does not owe us protection from falling towers. We are debtors to God and cannot repay. Our only hope to avoid perishing at the hands of God is repentance.”

Sproul continued, “Jesus was not being insensitive or harsh with His disciples. He simply had to jolt them out of a false way of thinking. We would do well to receive His jolt with gladness, for it helps us see things from the eternal perspective. We can deal with catastrophes in this world only by understanding that behind them stands the eternal purpose of God and by realizing that He has delivered us from the ultimate catastrophe-the collapse of the tower of His final judgment on our heads.”

As difficult as it seems we all suffer because of sin. But God is working His “good” in our lives. Just because bad things happen to you does not mean God is angry, mad or unhappy with you.

God loves you and is working to bring His good in your life.

Clayton Adams has a word or two from the Word he wants to share with the community, and he'd like to hear from you, too.

