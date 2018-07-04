Boys & Girls Club celebrates season’s end with fun in the sun

The Boys and Girls Club of Crittenden County hosted its annual Spring Sports end-ofthe- season party this past weekend at Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis. The West Memphis Police Department provided free snow cones for the duration of the event. The Boys and Girls Club offered special thanks to all the volunteers, coaches, parents and players that contributed to all the organization’s spring sports this season. Fall sports registration at the West Memphis Boys and Girls Club is in session. Special discounts are offered for those who register before July 15.

Photo submitted by Darin McCollum