Hudson, Ravelo Earn Cardinals Minor League Monthly Honors

Duo Helps First- Place Redbirds Build 11.0- Game Division Lead

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis Redbirds pitcher Dakota Hudson has been named the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June and teammate Rangel Ravelo has been named the Minor League Player of the Month, the franchise announced Monday.

Hudson, who last week was voted the starting pitcher for the Pacific Coast League in the Triple-AAll-Star Game, went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA (4er/34.0ip) in five starts in June. Opponents hit just .222 against him during the month, and he gave up only 28 hits.

Hudson’s 11 wins this season lead all of Minor League Baseball, and his 2.10 ERA is second in the PCL with his 94.1 innings pitched pacing the circuit.

The right-hander has won eight of his last nine starts, and he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 15 starts.

Ravelo hit .449 (31-69) in 20 June games with three doubles, six home runs, and 23 RBI, and he only struck out four times. He reached base at a .537 clip during the month and slugged .783, which was good for a 1.319 OPS. He had 11 multi-hit games out of his 20 played during the month.

Ravelo currently leads the Redbirds with a .313 batting average, and his .403 on-base percentage is also tops on the club.

Earlier this season, Redbird Austin Gomber was the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April.

The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday for the 4th of July Celebration, presented by AutoZone, hosting Omaha at 6:35 p.m. and with fireworks to follow shortly after the completion of the game.

For more information on the 4th of July Celebration, visit www.memphisredbirds. com/4thofJuly. For more information on single- game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.co m/tickets.

From Memphis Redbirds