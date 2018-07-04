News Briefs

– Every Saturday through Sept. 1, at ASU Mid-South (North side of Broadway), from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local fruits and vegetables, specialty and prepared foods, arts and crafts and food trucks.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee meeting Monday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at the West Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For questions or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8184 or bce@sbcglobal.net or visit the web site at wmats.org.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m.. 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Soliciting Public Comments – Concerning the proposed FY2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Program and the intention to replace the current FY 2016-2020 TIP with it in 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Air Quality Conformity Determination Reports. Comments will be taken until July 9, 2018. Please contact the MPO at 796 W. Broadway, West Memphis if you have comments or questions concerning this document. You can call, fax or e-mail us at 870-735-8148; Fax No. 870735-8158; BCE@sbcglobal.net . The proposed TIP may be review at the MPO office, the MPO’s web site at wmats.org or at the following locations: West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis; Office of the Crittenden County Judge, Court House, Marion; Marion City Hall, 14 Military Rd., Marion; Public Library, Oliver at Avalon, West Memphis; Sunset City Hall, 300 Hwy. 77 Bypass, Marion; or Woolfolk Library, 100 Currie St., Marion.

• CYT Summer Conservatory – Registration is now open for DeltaARTS’ Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory. Open to children ages 6 through 18 (incoming high school seniors), the camp will run July 9th through 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at West Memphis Christian School. Tuition is $200 per student with discounts available. For more information visit www.deltaarts.org. or call 870-732-6260.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer 2018 Food Service Program – Free of charge to all children on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wonder City Boys & Girls Club (412 S. 25th St., West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31; West Memphis High School Football Team (503 W. Broadway, West Memphis) Breakfast 8 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. through July 31.

• Earle School District Parent Orientation 2018/2019 – July 23 through July 28. Monday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Marion Chamber Quarterly Luncheon – Thursday, Aug. 9 at noon at the Marion Performing Arts Center. Speaker Coach Keith Houston, head football coach for Marion High School. Catered by Colton’s Steak House and Grill/$12 per person. Call Tracy Brick at 870739-6041 for reservations.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-735-1658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• ‘ All Our Children’ Meal Program – Through Aug. 14, 2018, providing services which include a meal and a snack. Places of service are: The Children’s Place, 426 S. 14th St., West Memphis from 10 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch.; Mt. Calvary MB Church, 2101 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. lunch; and L. R. Jackson Girls Club, 405 S. 25th St., West Memphis from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch. Program services children ages 5 through 18 years of and people up to 21 years of age that are participating in a State education for the mentally or physically disabled.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Mike Preston, Executive Director Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Tickets $55 per person, available through Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041.

• Marion Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Hogs on the Square – Saturday, Sept. 29 kick-off time TBA. Bring your favorite tailgate set-up to the Courthouse Square and watch the Hogs vs. Texas A& M on a jumbo screen. Contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

