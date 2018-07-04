Titans look to take over throne this season

Year’s of drafting and developing players, along with a few flashy purchases in the offseasons, have set the Tennessee Titans up for a shot at a Super Bowl this season

Dynasties aren’t build overnight, but over the course of the past five seasons, the Tennessee Titans have put in what could be a Super Bowl caliber team in 2018.

It all started five seasons ago. Sure, Marcus Mariota has only been around before, but before Mariota got there, the Titans drafted a building block and put the future of the team on the shoulders of offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. Since then, the additions of tackle Jack Conklin, the Titans top 2016 draft choice, former Texans center Ben Jones, and guard Dennis Kelly have given the Titans a top-five offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus.

With no notable departures off that line, expect Mariota to stay behind center all year for the first time in his career and show that last season’s dip in numbers was a fluke, chalked up to poor play calling from the sidelines.

Big bodies like Corey Davis, now in his second year in the NFL and healthy, and veteran tight end Delanie Walker give the Titans shot-caller a couple of bullies in the middle of the field and field-stretchers on the outside like Rishard Mathews, in his second year with the team, and Tayan Taylor, drafted by the Titans two seasons ago, give Mariota two more reliable sets of hands down the field.

Joining Mariota in the backfield is now clear-cut starting running back Derrick Henry, who the Titans drafted three seasons ago but who, due to splitting time with DeMarco Murray, hasn’t seen as much action on the field as other third-year running backs have. Now with the Titans complete trust and a solid idea of what it takes to be every down NFL running back, expect Henry to make a dominating impact this season.

There will be another big name splitting time with Henry though as the Titans spent considerable money this offseason to bring in former New England Patriots running back and pass-catching specialist Dion Lewis.

Lewis wasn’t the only Patriots player to make the move to Tennessee this offseason though. The Titans biggest offseason acquisition, besides new head coach Mike Vrabel who served as the defensive assistant with the Houston Texans last season, is former Patriots defensive back Malcom Butler who joins his former teammate in New England Logan Ryan again in the Titans secondary.

Tennessee seems to be very much of the “if you can’t beat them, become them” approach, adding now three big names from the Patriots in the last two seasons and adding Vrabel from the Texans who, Titans fans can only hope, brings a solid strategy for defeating his former team and new AFC South rival with him.

Though they improved on the defensive side of the ball last season, that wasn’t saying much. So, the Titans continued to address defense this offseason.

Along with the already mentioned acquisition of Butler, Tennessee’s first two draft picks should make an immediate impact defense, especially former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Despite what many fans considered a down year and poor play calling, the Titans improved last season, going from missing the playoffs in 2016 to clinching their first postseason birth since 2008. In the first round last year, Tennessee pieced together a 22-21 win over Kansas City, after trailing 21-3 at halftime, before eventually being eliminated the following week with a 35-14 loss to New England.

This season, with new big-name players on the field and new play calling coming from the sidelines, look for the Titans to make a deeper playoff-run and a Super Bowl appearance.

By Collins Peeples