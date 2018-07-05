First look at the Marion Patriots

New head coach Keith Houston breaks down what he’s seen so far from Marion football

sports@theeveningtimes.com

It may be the offseason, but new Marion football head coach Keith Houston and his crew of new assistant coaches have wasted no time in getting to know the Marion Patriots players and getting those players prepared for the upcoming season.

“I think they bought in pretty quick and understood that we are going to do this different,” Houston said. “But, I was impressed with how the kids reacted to the new coaching staff being here and I’m excited.”

The first order of business for Houston was instilling the culture and atmosphere that he wants to see from his players this season and throughout his tenure on the Marion sideline.

“We’re not going to walk on the field,” Houston said. “We’re going to be respectful. We’re going to ‘Yes sir’ and ‘No sir’.

We’re going to look the same way. Just the little things that I think it takes to be a successful program.”

The duration of the Patriots offseason so far has been focused on Marion football, according to Houston. The Patriots haven’t participated in any team camps or 7-on-7 games to this point as the new head coach believes that all of his abbreviated time with his new players should be focused on learning new systems and getting in sync for Marion’s opening game on August 31 at Wynne.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re focusing on Marion football,” Houston said. “As this summer continues, we’ll get a chance to compete against each other in 7-on-7 games.

But, as far as going out and doing any camps, we feel like we’d be behind the 8-ball of trying to go in and do what we’re actually trying to do during the season. We’re going to work on Marion right now and take care of that and then we’ll take care of everything else.” In keeping his sights on Marion football, a few things have already come into focus. One of which is that incoming junior Anthony Price should continue to see heavy usage in the Marion running game and another is that incoming senior receiver Joyrion Chase has emerged, for the time being, as the Patriots top weapon on the outside. “Joyrion Chase, he jumps off the page as a hardworking kid that does a good job with his route running ability and catching the football,” Houston said.

What’s uncertain, at this time, is who will be throwing the ball to Chase.

Houston says both rising sophomore Daidrick Cail, who lined up behind center for Marion Junior High last season, and incoming junior Eric Burks, who served as a backup quarterback for Marion last season, both have an equal shot at starting the season in the Patriots backfield.

“Right now, we haven’t made a decision on who’s going to be the starting quarterback,” Houston said. “We’re going to give them both an equal opportunity to compete for the starting spot and the best guy will win.”

Defensively, Houston is impressed, feeling confident that incoming senior Kenta Jones, playing in the defensive backfield, along with rising senior linebackers Anthony Switzer and Timon Aikens can turn around Marion defense that caused problems for the Patriots last season.

“Anthony Switzer jumps off the page as a real football savvy type of kid and a hard worker,” Houston said. “We’re going to lean on him and look for him to be one of the leaders of our football program. Timon is going to be a big factor for us as well with what we’re going to do on that side of the ball. We’ve got some length in the secondary over there. Once we teach those guys how to play the position, I think we have the athletes over there to do what we need to do.”

Overall, Houston feels very comfortable with the team he inherited in his first season with the Patriots and looks forward to continue polishing his new diamonds when Marion retakes the practice field on July 9.

“You’ve got kids that are running all over the football field that have the ability to make plays and we’re just excited to get our system installed and get them familiar with the offense and defensive terminology that we’re going to be running,” Houston said. “I think that, once they get that, it’ll be all up hill for us from there.”

By Collins Peeples