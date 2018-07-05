IBM

For Friday, July 6, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Keep an eye on your money, because today is a crapshoot. You might find money, or you might lose money. Likewise, guard your possessions against loss or theft.

You feel impulsive and restless today. That's why you might go off in different directions spontaneously.

Try to pay attention to what you're doing. Steady as she goes.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a restless day for you. You might not know what you want to do next. Don't worry about this, because it's a temporary feeling.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. One thing is certain: It's not a boring day!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard today. (This includes the police.) Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Travel plans might be canceled today. Alternatively, you suddenly might have to travel when you did not intend to do so. Likewise, school schedules also are up for grabs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Make friends with your bank account today. Make sure you know what's happening with your assets and anything to do with shared property, insurance issues and inheritances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A friend or a partner might throw you a curveball today. People are unpredictable today, as you will soon find out. (Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your work routine will be interrupted today by staff shortages, computer crashes, fire drills – it will be something. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Take note, parents: This is an accident-prone day for your kids. Remove them from any potential hazards. (Likewise, romantic partners might have a bumpy road.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. It could be anything. Yikes!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Expect your daily routine to change – for sure. An original, unusual idea might occur to you today.

BORN TODAY: You are dedicated to your goals, and always loyal to family. You are confident in your abilities, and often are competitive with others. It's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. This also is a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)