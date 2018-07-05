Trio of former Lady Pats help Stealth to finish third

Three former Marion soft-ball players who are waiting to take the field with their respective college teams played together with Stealth Elite this past weekend

Crittenden County’s premier competitive softball program, Stealth Elite 18U, took their home field again this past weekend, finishing third in their home tournament with a 42 overall record.

Stealth Elite dominated in pool play on Saturday, the opening day of the tournament, going 4-2 and pitching three shutouts on the day. After blanketing Southaven, the Lady Tigers99 and the Wildcats 11-0, 4-0 and 8-0, respectively, Rebellion finally got on the board against Stealth Elite, but failed to make a large impact, as Elite pulled out the 9-3 victory.

Sunday wasn’t as kind to Stealth Elite, however, as the local 18U girls fell to Futures 11-8 and then to Wicked 4-2, eliminating them from their host tournament.

Despite the third place finish out of nine total teams, Stealth Elite 18U head coach Ashley Allensworth was pleased with what she saw on the field.

“Since we went undefeated on Saturday, I expected us to finish a little bit higher, but I was pretty pleased with how all the girls played,” Allensworth said.

“We placed third out of nine teams. So, I feel like we did pretty good.”

Helping Stealth Elite to that third-place finish was a trio of former Lady Patriots, all of whom are waiting to continue their softball careers on the college level, in Shelby Carpenter (Williams Baptist), Blakeleigh Garrison (Southwest Tennessee) and Haley Cook (Southwest Tennessee).

Those three players are also former softball students of Allensworth, who cherished the opportunity to coach the girls one last time before they leave for their respective colleges.

“I’ve been working with those girls specifically for two years or so,” Allenswoth said. “So, I was excited for them to come play for me at least once before they have to go to college and can’t play anymore.”

Carpenter finished the tournament going 3-for-6 at the plate with four RBI’s while Cook went 4-for-10 with three doubles and six RBI’s and Garrison managed just 2-for-10 at the plate but scored seven runs and anchored down the middle infield, according to Allensworth.

“Blakeleigh came in and played shortstop for me and she’s always a great commander on and off the field,” Allensworth said.

“She was like that all the way through Marion.”

Cook held played first base and served as Stealth Elite’s cleanup hitter in the four-hole, as all three girls joined the team just for this past weekend to make up for missing players.

But, the players that were there soaked up the experience of playing with a trio of future college athletes, especially the mentoring of Carpenter.

“Shelby’s probably got one of the best attitudes about her as far as mentoring the younger players and helping the team in anyway that she can,” Allensworth said. “So, I was pretty excited to have them come and play for me at least one time.”

Stealing the show, however, was Stealth Elite catcher Scout Harrison, who went 7-for-12 at the plate, scoring seven runs and driving in five more.

Harrison, who is most comfortable as the team’s wall at catcher, also played third base, first base and centerfield, showing a willingness that Allensworth appreciates.

“She did whatever I asked her to do and I really appreciate that in a kid who doesn’t complain because she doesn’t get to play the position that she want to play,” Allensworth said.

Stealth Elite defends Marion Rose Park once more this month, taking the field in West Memphis this weekend for the last time until August 4 when Allensworth hosts a college exposure camp. The Stealth Elite head coach is also hosting a prospect camp to showcase local players talents on July 21.

By Collins Peeples