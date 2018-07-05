When things go bad…

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist We all have days when everything goes bad and we just have to work through them. The week going into the 4th of July seemed that nothing was going right.

Nothing major like sickness or legal problems, but just every day happenings.

My fishing trips were hot, the fish did not like whatever bait was used and my fishing partners were out of town or could not go.

Fishing by myself is not as much fun as being with friends. It’s too hot to do much fishing anyway.

Coming home from a fishless trip, the right rear tire on my truck blew out and Papa Duck is getting too old to change tires. Next on the list we had heavy winds that broke off tree branches in the yard. We have about 40 trees that are about 40 years old. We have a Stihl pole saw, but it had not been used in several years and would not start. The final straw was my computer went crazy with Microsoft saying somebody else wanted to use it. There is no way possible to write my weekly story without a computer. All this within a 3 day span. What can Papa Duck do to get life smooth again?

Throughout the years I found the best solutions to problems is to get help from people or companies you trust. The blow out occurred on ole Hwy. 70 west of Lehi and I pulled into a friend’s shop and assessed the damage. That was after a bad fishing trip.

No fixing that tire so I called my wife Colleen, and she picked me up and I just left the truck till Monday. I went to Kyle Hart’s Tire Service and explained the problem. No problem. He sent a truck and patched the tire so he could get it back to the shop. The tire was ruined so he gave me a good deal on a new one. I was surprised how reasonable the cost was. Hart takes care of his customers. Hart Tire is at Lehi, the number is 870735-1878.

Surveying the broken limbs and the pole saw that would not start, and being “give plumb out” from pulling on the rope, I headed to Marion to Greenway John Deere where old friends Irwin Barton and Galen Maxwell greeted me and when I explained the problem, Galen and Irwin said “no problem” Greenway has a complete line of Stihl products and services them. There was not much of a problem and I was soon on the way home to cut branches. The price was very reasonable because they service what they sell. If there is a chain saw or riding mower problem, call them at 870-7928601.

Papa Duck goes back to manual typewriters, but modem day computers now control our world. I sat at the desk and started my weekly story. Most newspaper writers have articles, Papa Duck has stories. Somebody, somewhere, was messing with the computer and it would not do right. After a very frustrating time of trying to get it to work, once again it was time to go for help. Theresa at The Computer Factory in Marion is the place to go. Even with her expertise it took a few hours to get it up and going. The computer required new pass words and codes that I have no idea how to do. The cost was surprisingly reasonable and there was no extra cost when I got home and had to ask for more help. Give her a call at 870-739-3757.

Every thing is back on even keel thanks to old friends that take care of their customers. To make things even better, a friend called saying to come catch some fish in his private pond, which I did. The little lake had some nice bream and catfish that did like my bait.

The real 4th of July was yesterday, but last Friday, the Freedom Fest 2018 at Tilden Rodgers Park, was enjoyed with music, food, and fireworks. The lake was recently stocked with catfish so the fishing should be good.

Horseshoe Lake has a full day of events starting with the 5-K and the bike rides followed with a boat parade and pier decoration judging. The evening will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks show. There are several places like Kamp KareFree, to watch the fireworks not counting private piers. Bring plenty of cold drinks and skeeter dope. For great BBQ, stop at Bonds’ for ribs, butts, and chicken. Call Natalie at 870-339-2464 to order.

There have not been many reports of good fishing with catfish being the most caught. Send Papa Duck some pictures and info on the ‘one that did not get away.” Ask the Game Warden needs more new questions. Warden Andy is glad to answer and help you. The wardens will have a presence this week around our lakes and rivers, so do not do foolish things like drinking and speeding.

No one wants to see Judge Fred Thorne on Monday morning. Enjoy the 4th holidays. Lakeside Taxidermy thanks you for letting us take care of your trophies, be it fins, feathers, or fur.

